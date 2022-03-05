Basketball

“I’m tired of Skip Bayless calling Russell Westbrook out”: Nina Westbrook launches nuclear attack on FS1 Undisputed host for blocking her on social media

"I'm tired of Skip Bayless calling Russell Westbrook out": Nina Westbrook launches nuclear attack on FS1 Undisputed host for blocking her on social media
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"RIP King, The greatest bowler I ever played with or against": Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Shane Warne after his demise
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I'm tired of Skip Bayless calling Russell Westbrook out": Nina Westbrook launches nuclear attack on FS1 Undisputed host for blocking her on social media
“I’m tired of Skip Bayless calling Russell Westbrook out”: Nina Westbrook launches nuclear attack on FS1 Undisputed host for blocking her on social media

The dam seems to have burst for Russell Westbrook and his family as his wife…