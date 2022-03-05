“I’m tired of Skip Bayless calling Russell Westbrook out”: Nina Westbrook launches nuclear attack on FS1 Undisputed host for blocking her on social media

The dam seems to have burst for Russell Westbrook and his family as his wife Nina Westbrook publicly admonished Skip Bayless today.

A man like Skip Bayless has long left his self-respect and standards behind him in pursuit of the moolah. Ratings and $$$ are all that matter to too many people working for salaries in the millions. Skip is one of the perfect examples of such an individual.

This is a man who made his name as a good-to-God reporter initially, working in Oklahoma City. However, once he found out that the public loves rage boners and reacting to flaming headlines, there was no looking back.

Taking up standards of double-talk that’d put The Daily Mail to shame, Bayless has created a unique niche in terms of on-screen punditry. This is a man who loves taking the mickey out of the top guys in the sports that he’s ‘analyzing’.

Also Read – We would double-team the guy that hasn’t gotten the max contract and single cover the guy that has the max contract! Kobe Bryant was the architect behind creating cracks in the relationship of the opposing teammates.

Skip built his brand as the most infamous LeBron James hater early in Bron’s career. That schtick has carried him through to the 19th year of The King’s career.

And where Skip was once a devout Russell Westbrook truther, he’s squarely turned on the OKC Thunder legend in the past couple of years given the Brody’s dip in performances.

Nina Westbrook puts Skip Bayless on blast, asks him to not speak about Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is having, by all accounts, one of the worst seasons by any former league MVP. This man seems to have forgotten many basic concepts of basketball that are necessary to succeed at the NBA level.

However, the manner and tone of Skip’s criticisms has always raised eyebrows. And of late, his vitriol for the Brody has risen to unbearable proportions, as Nina Westbrook noted on her Instagram story.

What’s more, Nina Westbrook found out to her dismay that Skip had blocked her out on Twitter. This prevents Nina from refuting anything said by the airhead on air. She’s now rightly upset with Bayless, airing it out on an Instagram story. She also posted a tweet to the same effect.

I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

Also Read – Joel Embiid is a nightmare for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley! Sixers big man dominates All-Star and ROTY level centers of the Cavaliers and NBA Twitter is thrilled.