“If My Girl F***ed LeBron James Jr., I’d Be So Upset”: Bronny ‘Accused’ of Messaging YouTuber SteveWillDoIt’s Girlfriend Despite Links to Peyton Gelfuso

September 02, 2023 USC basketball player Bronny James watches on during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack and USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20230902_zma_c04_1486 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

LeBron James’ son Bronny James finds himself in territory that is unfamiliar to even his father. According to Drama Alert, Bronny, who is understood to be in a relationship with Sierra Canyon schoolmate Peyton Gelfuso, apparently slid into the DMs of YouTuber SteveWillDoIt’s partner Celina Smith, who is also an influencer and a content creator.

In a video recently shared on Twitter, the YouTuber can be seen explaining how he would be terribly depressed if his girlfriend ended up getting together with Bronny James. Complimenting his basketball talent, Steve claimed that he would be terribly upset if something was to happen.

“Bro if my girl f**ked Bron jr. I will be so upset. Dude he is so good at basketball. I will be so depressed if my girl f***ed Bron Jr.,” he said.

The YouTuber went on to talk about how his girlfriend had told him that Bronny had approached her on Instagram. “You know why I am saying that it’s coz Bron Jr. messaged my girl. She told me about it. I will be so upset if [LeBron James Jr.] Bron Jr. f***ed my girl,” Steve claimed.

The news comes despite Bronny being understood to be currently dating his Sierra Canyon senior Peyton Gefluso, who graduated in 2022, a year before Bronny. Peyton is understood to have been a part of the institute’s volleyball, tennis, and soccer teams. Hence, it is currently unclear what the revelations mean, or whether they have any truth to them.

SteveWillDoIt is understood to be engaged to Celina Smith. The social media influencer posted a picture with her partner at the start of the year and the recent events appear to have changed nothing between the two, although it is unclear if the Instagram exchange took place recently or not.

Bronny James’ relationship status under scrutiny after SteveWillDoIt’s confession

The fact that James is understood to be in a relationship with Peyton means that there is a lack of clarity over the timeline of Steve’s claims. The two met back in high school and are understood to be dating ever since.

However, if Steve’s claims are recent, there might have been a change in the relationship status of LeBron’s oldest son. Bronny has obviously had an eventful few months.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1719718603841274225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He is set to make his USC debut, in the coming season, despite having recently suffered a cardiac arrest during training. Largely expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the NBA, Bronny has recovered quickly and is expected to return to basketball activities in the coming time. Off the court, however, recent reports suggest that there might have been a change, as far as his partner is concerned.