No, Caitlin Clark Is Not Going to Play in Europe; Debunking Rumor About Fever Star

Raahib Singh
Published

Oct 26, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Former Iowa Hawkeye and current Indiana Fever WNBA star Caitlin Clark looks on while being honored during the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

No, Caitlin Clark is not going to Europe to play basketball in the WNBA offseason. Misinformation about Clark signing with European leagues and clubs has been spreading on social media since her WNBA season ended. A big reason behind the same is her influence on the people and how much people enjoy watching her play.

Sadly for the fans, there is going to be no basketball in the offseason for Clark. Speaking to Ryan Ruocco after Game 2 of the 1st round Playoff series between Fever and Sun, Clark said that she “almost definitely will not be playing basketball this offseason.”

This comment was made by Clark back in September, right after the Fever were eliminated by the Sun. It has been over a month since the same, and it appears that her feelings towards her comments haven’t changed.

Over the course of the offseason, Caitlin Clark appears to have stayed true to her word about not going overseas and playing some Golf. She has been spotted playing golf with her Fever teammate Lexie Hull, or with former LPGA player Martha Foyer-Faulconer.

Clark is set to compete in an LPGA pro-am game hosted by golfing legend Annika Sorenstam in November.

Apart from her golf, she has made a few public appearances. She had been spotted courtside at a Pacers preseason game. Clark also was back at her old stomping grounds in Iowa with her former Hawkeye teammates.

While playing in Europe is not in CC’s cards for this offseason, Unrivaled might still be in play. With the 3×3 league signing Clark’s Iowa mate Kate Martin, the chances of Unrivaled getting Clark are going further up.

Will Kate Martin’s move get Catilin Clark to consider Unrivaled?

Unrivaled Basketball is a game-changer for women’s basketball. The initiative started by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier is set to bring a shift in power when it comes to ownership and revenue. So far, there have been 27 names announced out of 30, with the latest signing being Kate Martin.

So far, there have been no hints at whether the league will be able to convince the W’s biggest rookie till-date, Caitlin Clark, or not. With TNT securing Unrivaled’s broadcast rights, there are speculations that the league will make a “full-court press” towards signing the 2024 ROTY.

Kate Martin’s signing might be one of the moves. Martin is an excellent player, who suits up for the Las Vegas Aces. The league signing her is great for her, as well as the league. But at the same time, her relationship with Caitlin Clark is no secret.

Fans are hoping CC would consider this chance to team up with CC and join Unrivaled.

While it is just wishful thinking right now, if the move ends up getting CC to Unrivaled, it would be great for the league and fans alike.

