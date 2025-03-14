Patrick Beverley Dubs Caitlin Clark a ‘Gangster,’ Left Impressed After Watching Her Workout

Patrick Beverley knows the importance of a good workout. The tenacious defender recently enjoyed an exercise at the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) gymnasium and spoke about the state-of-the-art facility during an episode of his Pat Bev podcast. While his workout was fine, who he saw at the gym was the more exciting story.

“I’m on one side working out. Caitlin Clark on the other side,” the 36-year-old star excitedly stated. Bev and his co-host Rone then geeked out about Clark’s skills on the court. “She can shoot the sh** out the ball,” declared Bev, prompting Rone to reply, “She’s a great shooter.”

Bev later admitted he had even more respect for Clark after watching her perform a difficult drill during her workout. “She was doing a two in a row corner wing,” he revealed. “If you miss you have to go back to the next spot and if you missed again you have to go back to the starting spot. She had a nice drill. I’m literally stealing it.”

Yet it was how the WNBA superstar handled herself with the other “gym rats” that really impressed Bev. “‘Why you throw that pass bad? Give me the ball in my chest,'” he stated, speaking Clark’s words. “I’m like ‘Oh, she’s a gangster also.'”

Both Rev and Rone labeled Clark the “face of the league.” They’re not wrong. “The gangster” is revving up for her sophomore WNBA season, but now she has an arsenal of veterans who all have postseason and championship experience as teammates. These weapons can only help her grow as a player, and take the next step in her career.

Clark’s offseason workout regiment is bonkers

If someone ever denied Clark’s commitment to basketball, they immediately reconsidered after watching her offseason workout routine.

The 23-year-old prodigy puts a primary focus on fundamentals, most importantly shooting. Clark shoots 100 mid-range shots, 100 three-point shots, and 100 free throws in every session.

Think you are working hard this Summer? Check out Caitlin Clark’s off-season workout ⬇️ Conditioning

Ball-Handling

100 3-Point Attempts

100 Mid-Range Shots

Along with skill-based training, she’s also put in a ton of work in the gum lifting weights to build a considerable amount of muscle. It will be interested to see if her shooting remains consistent this upcoming season as adding this much muscle usually leads to an adjustment period when it comes to shooting the ball.

Other aspects of her workout include ball-handling and conditioning, both of which she tries to do at game speed. Sharpening all of these tools can only benefit Clark and her pursuit of a ring with the Indiana Fever.