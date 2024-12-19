“Sabrina Ionescu is Good”: Los Angeles Sparks Player Claims She’s Beaten a Few NBA Players in 1-on-1s

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Sabrina Ionescu put the basketball world on notice. Her performance in her three-point contest against Stephen Curry became a highlight of the festivities, and people began to acknowledge the talent of the players in the WNBA. However, she isn’t the only woman who can put up a fight against an NBA player on the court. Los Angeles Sparks star, Dearica Hamby claims to have beaten a few NBA players in a game of 1-on-1.

Advertisement

Hamby made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. During her time on the show, she spoke about the significance of Ionescu’s outing against Curry. She said,

“There’s a level of respect between NBA and WNBA players that the outside world so to say doesn’t feel. I think that was a way for people to be like, ‘Oh, okay, Sabrina is good.’

“I play against NBA guys all the time, and I’ve beat a few, and they’re like oh sh*t” 😂@dearicamarie says that the matchup between Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry at All-Star weekend increased the level of respect that people have for WNBA players. Do we want to see more… pic.twitter.com/cam0WZoKqR — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 19, 2024

In addition, Hamby shed light on her performances against NBA players. Hinting that many WNBA athletes are capable of competing against NBA competition. “I play against NBA guys all the time and I’ve beat a few, and they’re like ‘Oh sh*t,” Hamby revealed.

Hamby’s comments led to an outburst on set as the trio of Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and Michelle Beadle reacted to her claim. Williams jokingly asked Hamby to reveal some names before backing off. However, she kept silent on the identity of the players. Moreover, she brought up the fact to highlight the skill gap between players of the two leagues isn’t as vast as fans think. Especially, for a a player of Hamby’s calibre.

Hamby is one of the best players in the WNBA. She is one of the best forwards in the league, fresh off averages of 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in the 2024 season. The 6-foot-3 forward is exceptional off-the-ball and uses her stamina to outwork her opponents. Additionally, Hamby represents Team USA on their women’s 3×3 team this past Olympics in Paris. Her ability to adapt to different styles of play is second to none.

The three-time WNBA All-Star will utilize her 3-on-3 experience in the new Unrivaled League. She’s a part of the Vinyl Basketball Club’s squad in the inaugural season of the anticipated league.