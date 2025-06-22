Breanna Stewart Discusses What Makes Liberty So Lethal, Names Other Teams That Stand Out

May 29, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts after scoring a basket against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at Barclays Center. | Credits- John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Liberty have started the 2025 WNBA season red hot, with a record of 10-2. They’re currently ranked No. 2 in the league, only behind the Minnesota Lynx, who are 12-1. One of the key reasons the defending champs are so on point right out of the gate is the dynamite play of top stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

That said, it’s not just the superstars who are shining—the entire squad is stepping up. According to Stewart, the Liberty’s bench has been a major factor, something she touched on during a recent interview with the legendary Sue Bird.

Stewart emphasized the importance of playing as a cohesive unit. With nearly everyone contributing on both ends of the floor, the burden doesn’t fall solely on her or Ionescu to carry the team.

“We have a team right now where nobody has to do too too much,” Stewart began. “Obviously, there is going to be nights where there is more on my plate or more on Sabs’ plate.”

Stewart and Ionescu continue to lead the way statistically. Stewart is averaging 21 points per game while shooting an efficient 53% from the field. Ionescu isn’t far behind, putting up 20.4 points per game and lighting it up from beyond the arc. She’s been on a tear lately, recording two 34-point outings and a 16-point performance in her last three games. On top of that, Jonquel Jones, Natasha Cloud, and Kennedy Burke are all putting up solid numbers on an almost nightly basis.

“To really work and implement the depth of this team is gonna be so special,” added Stewart, who feels confident about the chances of Liberty going back-to-back. “Especially building everybody’s confidence for the run we want to make later.”

Bird then asked Stewart for her thoughts on the rest of the league after the first 12 games and wondered if there were any teams New York had their eye on. “Obviously, Minnesota. The fact that they are playing well… That’s no surprise either,” she answered.

But that doesn’t mean the Liberty are taking anyone lightly. “Everyone else is kind of, like, working out the kinks, if you will. It’s early. It’s hard to really kind of see what’s gonna happen. Half the league has a bad record already, but those are the most dangerous teams,” the three-time champion said.

Stewart’s confidence comes from experience. She’s been to the show multiple times and knows what it takes to win down the stretch. The question is: will the Liberty, who Breanna said are finding their groove, be able to handle the added media spotlight the league is drawing thanks to players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers? As always, only time will tell.