Team USA Losing to Team WNBA Has Rachel Demita Poking at the Olympic Selection Committee

The US Women’s Basketball Team’s preparation for the Paris Olympics got off to a horrendous start, as they suffered an eight-point loss to Team WNBA in the league’s All-Star Game. Fans ridiculed the shock defeat on social media, while Rachel Demita used the opportunity to mock the selection committee.

The social media influencer took to X, formerly Twitter, and claimed that Team USA’s embarrassing loss was a bad look for the selection committee, who made controversial decisions when forming the roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She wrote,

“Team WNBA beating Team USA is NOT a good look for the selection committee haha.”

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale, arguably the biggest snub from the team heading to Paris, was seemingly determined to send a message to the selection committee. The guard scored 34 points, dished six assists, and was named the All-Star Game MVP for her exceptional display.

ARIKE OGUNBOWALE TONIGHT • 34 POINTS

Rookie Caitlin Clark, whose exclusion from the roster heading to Paris caused a massive uproar, was being guarded full-court by the star-studded Team USA. However, she was unbothered and dished 10 assists in a stellar performance in her All-Star debut.

Fellow rookie Angel Reese also had a terrific game. She finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes, becoming the first rookie to record a double-double in the All-Star Game.

The stunning performances from players who deserved a spot on the US Women’s Basketball Team but were overlooked prompted fans on social media to echo DeMita’s opinion about the selection committee.

Ogunbowale’s performance earned her several new fans, who are astonished that she’ll not be on the plane to Paris.

One fan called out the selection committee for picking Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray ahead of Clark. The veteran finished with five points and five assists, while the rookie scored four and dished 10 dimes, one shy of Sue Bird’s All-Star Game assists record.

Another fan opined that the All-Star Game result should’ve decided which team represents the nation in the Paris Olympics.

While the concerns are justified, it is worth noting that this wasn’t the first time that Team USA lost to Team WNBA. In the 2021 All-Star Game, Team WNBA beat Team USA by eight points. Ogunbowale, who was left off the Olympics roster back then too, scored 26 points in 26 minutes and won the MVP.

However, Team USA redeemed themselves in Tokyo. They went 6-0 at the Olympics and returned home with the gold medal. They’ll likely do the same this time, but their confidence is undoubtedly shaken.