$500,000 YouTube sensation Rachel Annmarie DeMita says Michael Jordan’s ‘shroud of mystery’ is the reason for his success 

Rachel Annmarie DeMita, a YouTuber worth $500,000 thinks mystery is the reason for Michael Jordan’s $2.1 billion net worth and cult status.

So, when an NBA influencer like Rachel Annmarie DeMita talks about Michael Jordan, all eyes are firmly fixed on what she has to say.

Her take is quite the shocker. According to Rachel, Michael Jordan is the only ‘true superstar’ from the NBA. She has multiple reasons why.

But why has Rachel conferred this honor to only MJ? According to her, MJ’s life was mysterious.

She might be wrong here. For one, MJ was not mysterious, in fact, his whole life was under one giant spotlight and he himself will attest to that.

Rachel Annmarie DeMita aggrandizes the legend of Michael Jordan, and says he was mysterious!

The most important part of the statement was that Rachel says the lack of social media in the 90s was enough to let us think of MJ in a higher plane than the rest of the superstars in the league at the time.

What she is missing out here is the fact that at the time, there was no need for social media at the time. The tabloids covered every single thing the superstars did back in the day.

#e_RadioUS Justin Sylvester on why Michael Jordan is a TRUE superstar | Courtside Club with Rachel DeMita https://t.co/jLqKDYQP9q pic.twitter.com/qvWgByffWH — E-Radio.US (@eRadioUS) July 11, 2022

Her claims also say that nowadays the focus is more on individual players rather than the teams. This is true. We think that there are more player fans than team fans in the modern era.

Jordan was one of the few who stuck it out with Chicago till they won. He played for another team during the third part of his career, but he is still considered a Bulls legend.

