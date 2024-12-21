“When My Bun Gets Knocked Out…”: USC’s JuJu Watkins Accidentally Reveals Her ‘Kryptonite’

USC superstar JuJu Watkins is the biggest name in women’s college sports by a wide margin. Her notoriety has earned her plenty of recognition, and as a result, she’s made a ton of media appearances. Watkins recently sat down with GQ Sports, where she discussed 10 things she can’t live without. One of the items she listed was her trusty hair brush which ensures the style of her iconic bun. However, in the process, she revealed what her kryptonite was.

There isn’t a defender or team that can throw Watkins off her game. However, she accidentally revealed that the only way of stopping her may be connected to her iconic hairstyle. She said,

“I really care about my appearance and hair is the number one thing for me, as you can see with the bun. It’s always done. The saying, you look good, you play good. I notice when my bun gets knocked out, I literally cannot [play].”

Watkins’ bun has quickly become an iconic staple in her appearance on the court. Many young girls have looked to Watkins as a source of inspiration. As a result, they’ve adapted the bun look to be more like the sophomore sensation. She revealed a big secret to her performance is in her hair.

The 6-foot-2 guard is a prime example of ‘if you look good you feel good’. She went on to proclaim what a good hair day does for her skill. “It’s the best feeling when you have a good hair day,” Watkins said. “There’s like a 90% chance I’m going to do good.”

Watkins does an excellent job at maintaining the same hairstyle each game. It explains how she’s able to sustain elite-level performances daily.

JuJu Watkins receives help with her bun

As great as Watkins has become styling her bun, her mother is the one who still makes her bun before each game.s

Earlier in November, Watkins dropped the bombshell that shocked the internet. However, she implored fans that she’s getting closer to her mother’s skill level. “The fact that everybody’s gonna know my mom does my hair after this…like, I’m getting so much backlash,” said Watkins. “Listen, this is all I’m gonna say: I’m working on it. I’m trying to get it like that. This woman has 18 years of experience. So, please. Relax. Chill on me for a second.”



Watkins jokingly confessed to her mother being the artist behind the iconic bun. The sophomore standout still has at least two more full seasons in her hometown of Los Angeles while attending USC. She’ll need to perfect her hair-styling ability before she ventures into the WNBA, but it’s safe to say that her hairstyle will stay with her every step of the way.