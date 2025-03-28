“But When Deion Sanders Does That…”: Cam Newton Weighs In On Fans Lauding Jayden Daniels’ Mom For Great Parenting

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, might be an agent by profession, but when it comes to protecting her son from women, she plays defense better than most NFL Hall of Famers.

At least, that’s what most fans are saying after Mama Daniels went viral with her actions at USC’s recent NCAA tournament opener. Regina’s son, Jayden Daniels, was sitting courtside for the match, with Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins by her side.

Two of the most promising American sports icons sitting together watching a match is headline-worthy in itself, but it was Regina Jackson who stole the show. She did so by strategically seating herself between JuJu and Jayden while the duo were having a conversation. In no time, a casual courtside moment turned into a viral event.

Jayden Daniels’s Mom does NOT play around pic.twitter.com/b3FtobTRKB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 23, 2025

With users flocking to the comments section, Mama Daniel’s parenting style quickly transformed into a polarizing debate. The majority, however, called it an act of good parenting—a stance that even Cam Newton agreed with on the latest episode of 4th & 1. Despite admitting that what Jayden Daniels’ mom did was respectful, the former Panthers star had an issue with it.

The former NFL MVP noted how people react differently when the same level of protective parenting is exhibited by the likes of Deion Sanders, LeBron James, and LaVar Ball.

“You know what I don’t like about this? We call this great parenting—and that is great parenting—but when Deion Sanders does that, when LeBron James does that, when LaVar Ball does that, that’s a problem,” Newton said.

Truth be told, Newton might have a point here. Yes, star kids are privileged, and the nepotism debate will never be favorable for them. This makes the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Bronny James easy targets for some netizens to vent their frustrations on.

The duo has been dealing with constant criticism—whether it’s about Shedeur’s draft stock or Bronny’s NBA future. And when the scrutiny goes too far, naturally, Deion Sanders and LeBron James speak out to shield their sons. Yet, when they do, they’re labeled as ‘overbearing’ or ‘too involved’.

However, when a mother—especially someone like Mama Daniels—steps in, the reaction is overwhelmingly positive. So Cam Newton isn’t wrong for pointing out the double standard.

That said, the former Heisman winner reiterated that he has no issues with what Daniels’ mother did.

“Man, it ain’t no problem. You better protect that bag. You better protect that asset.”

Whether you think it’s just playful overprotection or a calculated move, one thing’s for sure: Jayden Daniels’ inner circle is definitely tight-knit. And as Cam Newton sees it, that’s just the way it ought to be.