“Will Give up My Apartment if She Wants”: Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu Share Their Recruitment Strategies for Satou Sabally

Last Thursday, Satou Sabally revealed that she had played her last game for the Dallas Wings. With that news, the two-time All-Star became a prime candidate for several contenders in the WNBA, with players already joining the recruitment game. Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud recently shared their pitches for Sabally to team up with them.

Cloud, Ionescu, and Sabally will share the court on Saturday for Phantom BC, one of six teams participating in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. So the game can be a good recruitment event for both stars.

Even though they know just how much the German power forward can bring to the table, the Liberty and Mercury stars had somewhat opposing approaches to recruiting her.

“I think mine’s a little bit different because we played together in college. And, you know, I would say I’m trying to help and advise her regardless if she comes to New York or not,” Ionescu said about Sabally. “I’m never going to push her one way or another, no matter how bad I want to play with her again.”

The two played collegiate basketball together for three seasons in Oregon and Ionescu shared that she still maintains a close connection with Satou, which is why she wants what is best for the 26-year-old. The Liberty star’s selfless approach was both echoed and contrasted by Natasha Cloud.

“Honestly, I was going to say the same thing… I’m very much a person that’s whatever is best for Satou moving forward... If that is Phoenix, I literally will tell her I will give up my apartment if she wants that,” the 2019 WNBA champion shared.

“But for me, the human of Satou needs to be happy so that the player of Satou can really thrive and just reach her full potential on the court,” Cloud added.

Cloud was a little more aggressive in her recruitment, but she also displayed good will for the German star. However, given the latest developments, it’s unclear if either New York or Phoenix will be able to land Satou’s signature.

The Dallas Wings will sign-and-trade Satou Sabally

Three days after Sabally’s public revelation, the Wings extended a core qualifying offer to their franchise forward. This means they have exclusive negotiating rights with the forward, allowing them to retain her on a one-year supermax contract or work with her to find a trade that benefits both parties.

From Satou’s statement, it seems like she’s already working with the team to work out a sign-and-trade deal. For Dallas, this will allow them to get some returns from her departure instead of seeing her leave in free agency. However, it’s hard to predict whether New York or Phoenix will offer a package that entices the Wings’ front office.

Satou’s sister Nyara plays for the Liberty, so that could be added motivation for her, alongside a reunion with Ionescu. New York’s star studded roster could help them build a package for Satou, but it might also hurt their chances if they break up the core so soon after their first Finals win.

Teams like the Mercury, the Aces and the Storm are all contenders who would benefit from some reinforcement at the four spot. However, the Indiana Fever have also become dark-horse candidates to land the 2023 Most Improved Player.

They can offer their former second overall selection, NaLyssa Smith along with some draft compensation to sweeten the pot for Dallas. A partnership between Sabally and Caitlin Clark would be good for the league as it would transform the most viewed team in the WNBA into legitimate contenders moving forward.