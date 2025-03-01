Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 2s Beat Kevin Durant, LeBron James’ Signature Shoes for ‘Most Worn by NBA Players’ in February

The results are in for the top 10 shoes worn by NBA players in February, and an unexpected name ranks near the top of the list. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Donovan Mitchell all made the cut, but the rest of the list was filled with retired legends and one WNBA star who has been taking the shoe game by storm.

The iconic Nike Kobe 6, unsurprisingly, stood alone at the top of the charts by a wide margin. However, Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 2s were second on the list, a pleasant surprise for one of the W’s brightest young stars.

The New York Liberty star’s signature sneakers beat out renowned NBA talents like Book, KD, and LeBron James – who failed to crack the top 10. Ionescu’s shoes were used nearly 2,000 minutes more than Booker’s, who ranked sixth on the list, tops amongst current NBA players. Meanwhile, Mitchell and Durant barely made the cut at ninth and tenth, respectively.

The Nike Sabrina 2 is the most-worn current sneaker across the NBA once again this month — with 127% more time on-court than the next new model in February. Four Kobe sneakers originally launched in 2009-2013 are still in the Top 8. pic.twitter.com/gJZa2BdQPb — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 1, 2025

This is a massive milestone for Ionescu and the WNBA as a whole, as the league’s best players are now being marketed to those who might not have heard of them otherwise. Ionescu’s shoe is proof that just because a woman’s name is behind the sneaker, it doesn’t mean only women can put them to use.

The Ionescu 2’s notable success is also a symbol of everything Nike did right with the shoe’s creation and marketing. It’s a stylish and comfortable shoe that can appeal to anyone, even star NBA hoopers, and Nike knew it.

Sabrina 2’s have become staple footwear for a number of NBA players since their release. Celtics guard Derrick White is often seen donning his SLAM x Sabrina 2’s during games, which could become the norm for even more athletes as time passes.

Derrick White pulled up in the SLAM x Sabrina 2s again. CLEAN. Full design story on @SLAMonline: https://t.co/BZxtGnFGf3 pic.twitter.com/jch1xMJ65R — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 26, 2025

Sue Bird hopes Nike can use the same formula for A’ja Wilson as they did for Sabrina Ionescu

After witnessing the success of Sabrina Ionescu’s signature sneakers, Sue Bird shared her hope that Nike would provide similar marketing support for A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’Ones. She’s a 2x WNBA champion, 3x MVP, and so much more.

For Sabrinas, Nike came through, concocting a unique silhouette design reminiscent of Kobe’s, which both fans and players have praised. The shoe represents the three-time All-Star’s competitive nature and rising stardom.

While the silhouette isn’t the same for A’ja’s A’Ones, Bird talked about how the multi-billion dollar brand can surely use the marketing techniques it did for Sabrina’s shoes for the Aces star. Megan Rapinoe added, saying, “I hope Nike uses the same playbook that they did with Sabrina, because business-wise, that seemed to be very successful.”

We’ve seen how successful the two iterations of Sabrina’s shoes have been. Hopefully, we see the same or greater success with A’ja Wilson’s A’Ones when they finally drop for the public.