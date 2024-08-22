WNBA Star Defends Skylar Diggins-Smith Aggressive Bump On Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes a moment after she falls during the second half of a game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Storm 92-75.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever improved to 2-0 post the Olympic break with an impressive 92-75 win over the Seattle Storm. However, their incredible display was overshadowed by Skylar Diggins-Smith’s intentional bump on the Fever guard, which left fans incensed. They claimed that it was another example of WNBA stars hating the rookie but Los Angeles Sparks star Lexie Brown dismissed those accusations.

During an appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast, she explained that Diggins-Smith’s bump on Clark was intentional but it wasn’t due to her harboring any ill feelings about the guard. She claimed that the Storm guard often tries to mess with opponents and instigate them to disrupt their focus. Brown said,

“Let this go! Let this narrative go, please! She [Skylar Diggins-Smith] does that all the time. That’s her!… You don’t want people to be competitive?!”

Gilbert Arenas concurred with the Sparks star and said players often play mind games with each other and pull off shenanigans like Diggin-Smith’s bump to annoy their opponents. However, he claimed that WNBA players targeting Clark should be prepared to take the heat for their actions. He said,

“The problem is this… They know the camera is on her [Caitlin Clark]. But [sub]consciously, they’re not understanding, that everyone, that all them cameras is watching one person. So when you try to do something, remember, they’re catching that sh*t! You can sit there and do this to [Aliyah] Boston, you can clip her, camera not on her… They’re looking to see if you do it to her [Clark]”

Both Brown and Arenas make great points. Veterans in every sport often try to test a young player’s mental fortitude. They throw them off their game with off-hand tactics and trash-talking.

WNBA stars are treating Clark no different than any other talented young rookie. However, the Fever star has brought unprecedented attention to the league. Players aren’t used to their actions being dissected, scrutinized, and discussed on talk shows.

The WNBA is a physical league and every young player touted to be a superstar has suffered beatdowns like Clark has. However, the league wasn’t as popular as today, so the criticism wasn’t as loud.

Teams and players will continue targeting the Fever star. But, as Arenas explained, they should be willing to pay the price for it.