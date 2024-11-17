“You Should Brag More”: Angel Reese Gets Flirted With By Rapper DDG

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese poses for a photo before the game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images.

Angel Reese is pretty candid about her love life and has mentioned several times that she has been single for a while. Rapper DDG has seemingly been keeping tabs and pounced on the opportunity when he met the Chicago Sky center.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, the rapper was seen singing a song to Reese that could possibly be from an upcoming project of his. She appeared to match his energy, but it’s unsure if there’s any real connection between the two, or if it’s just Reese acting it out for the sake of the video.

“You know you that b***h I think that you should brag more,” he says, while Reese plays along with his lyrics.

Reese, who has been single since her split with former beau Cam’Ron Fletcher, has been romantically linked to several men. However, she’s clear about what she’s looking for, and DDG doesn’t quite fit the criteria.

In an episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast, the Sky forward discussed her love life with rappers Latto and Mariah the Scientist. The duo pressed her about her relationship status, and she confirmed that she was still single, having not dated anyone since her split with Fletcher.

They then enquired what her ideal partner would be like. Reese said he’d have to be taller than her, claiming, “He gotta be tall, like 6’7, 6’8.” The center is 6’3, so DDG, who’s 5’8, does not match her ideal criteria.

The 22-year-old has limited her dating pool a lot with her height criteria, but Mariah immediately pointed out that she was hinting at wanting to date an NBA player and Reese agreed.

She’s had her fair share of links to NBA players, but the two most prominent were Jalen Duren and Kevin Durant. Rumors of her association with the Pistons’ forward went viral after the two posted Instagram stories from seemingly the same location.

Eagle-eyed fans instantly noticed the similarities in the background of the photos, and it didn’t take long for the internet to speculate that they were dating.

Neither player came out and denied the rumors, but Reese has been adamant that she’s been single since college, so it’s safe to say the report was effectively untrue.

Another report that was out of left field was that she was seeing Kevin Durant. The duo was spotted sitting together at Team USA’s exhibition games before the Paris Olympics, and the Suns superstar, who was nursing an injury was unfit to play in them.

The rumor seemed to catch Reese off-guard too, and she clarified that she wasn’t romantically involved with the two-time Finals MVP on her podcast. She said,

“That was never a thing. I don’t even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody… KD has literally been my favorite player since I was literally a kid. He’s still my favorite player… I love his mom. She comes out and supports the games. So yeah, that was that. I don’t even know where that even came from.”

Suffice it to say, Reese is tired of the media’s speculation on her love life. In the past, she’s repeatedly mentioned that she does not want to see her name associated with anyone. After confirming her split with Cam’Ron, she even said on an Instagram live,

“I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it. I do what’s best for me, that’s it. I’m the catch! Let’s not get it twisted.”

However, that hasn’t discouraged some brave men from courting the center.