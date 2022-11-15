235 Lbs Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Explained Why He Wouldn’t Want to Face Brock Lesnar in a Lifting Tournament

Brock Lesnar is a scary individual. He is the only person to win the world championship in both WWE and UFC. He is naturally idolized by his peers and fans. However, his aura isn’t limited to the squared circle or the octagon. The terror that the beast incarnate strikes is indiscriminate and spares no one, not even legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During an old interview with IGN to promote WWE 2K16, the 7-time Mr. Olympia revealed that he wouldn’t want to face Brock Lesnar in a lifting tournament. Quite the praise from a man who made a name for himself pumping iron!

Arnold Schwarzenegger once explained why he wouldn’t want to face Brock Lesnar in a lifting tournament

The world of wrestling is full of men who would make bodybuilders proud. Hulk Hogan and the WWE roster of the 80’s and 90’s immediately come to mind. However, the person that strikes fear in Schwarzenegger’s heart is one who graced WWE television in the 00’s.

When asked how he would have fared against Lesnar if he was in his prime as well, the actor wasted no time making it clear that he was no match for the former WWE and UFC Champion. He explained that he wouldn’t want to partake in a lifting tournament that also featured Lesnar because of his enormous size.

“I’ve stood next to Brock. He is a monster. I am not sure I would want to ever compete in a lifting tournament with someone that big,” Schwarzenegger said.

Who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s favorite Wrestler of all time?

During the interview, the Terminator actor was also asked who his favorite wrestler was. He stated that he was fond of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the one he identified the most with was the late Bruno Sammartino.

“He is a fellow immigrant, and he is truly a legend. He sold out Madison Square Garden 187 times! And he is so powerful And he is the sweetest, most inspirational guy,” Schwarzenegger answered.

Arnold inducted Sammartino into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013. The actor was also inducted into the Hall of Fame a couple of years later. During his induction he spoke about how Sammartino was the head judge during his third Mr. Universe competition win in New York.

“I entered in New York and guess who was the head judge. ‘Bruno Sammartino !’ I couldn’t believe it, that he is the greatest professional wrestler, he was the champion, and he was the head judge,” Schwarzenegger recalled.

“He says, ‘I am the head judge, for me you are number one and I’ll vote for you right now number one. So, he was the one that helped me win the Mr. Universe contest that time.”

