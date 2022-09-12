Hollywood Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger once slapped WWE Legend Triple H and knocked the Game out with a flurry of punches.

Triple H is running the show at WWE at the moment. However, there was once a time when he was in the thick of things. The Game wasn’t very well liked back then by both his wrestlers and the fans. The Ultimate heel that he was, Triple H reveled in the chorus of boos.

However, as it is in most stories where the bad guys get what they have coming, Triple H got his comeuppance a few times as well. One time, the 14-time world champion got his in the form of a backslap by none other than fellow WWE Hall of Famer and Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hollywood Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger once slapped WWE Legend Triple H

Arnold appeared on the November 11, 1999 episode of SmackDown to promote his movie, End of Days. The actor was a prominent feature of the show and interacted with several wrestlers throughout the run time. His most memorable moment of the night however, was in the main event.

The last fight of the night took place between Triple H, the Rock and for some reason, the late Test. In the middle of their fight, Arnold threw a steel chair in the ring for Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was the guest referee in the match.

After the match an incensed Triple H walked up to commentary where Arnold was sat and attempted to punch him. However, the actor ducked and slapped Triple H. He then knocked him out with a barrage of punches, some of which looked quite stiff, to close out the show.

This was not his only involvement with the WWE. Arnold inducted his longtime friend Bruno Sammartino into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013. He would later join the Hall of Fame himself in 2015 and was inducted by none other than Triple H.

