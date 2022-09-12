5 of the Most High Valued Possesions of Vince McMahon – From His $27M Worth Corporate Jet to the “Sexy B*tch”

The titan of the WWE Vince McMahon is unmistakably insanely wealthy. Learn how expensive some of his possessions are. The numbers will blow your mind.

Vincent Kennedy McMahon is a man with a large personality and even larger affluence. The former chairperson of WWE put 40 years of his life into building the professional wrestling giant which is valued at $5.07B. The former boss holds the most prized possessions that money can buy.

In 1980, Vince established himself as the founder of Titan Sports. What propelled him into great success was when he purchased the WWF, now known as WWE. Even today after his retirement, McMahon remains the largest shareholder with a roughly 32% stake in the company.

Standing tall with a net worth of $2.4B, no sky is too high when you’re Vince McMahon. Let’s deep dive into learning how the Emperor lives his lavish life.

Some of Vince McMahon’s prized possessions

1. Luxury Homes

Out of numerous luxurious properties, Vince McMahon mainly resides in Greenwich Connecticut in a massive palace named “Conyers Farm” that is estimated at $40M. The property is stretched out of 10-acre land with a scenic tree-lined driveway.

The three-story mansion includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a modern kitchen, a large pool, and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. One of the reasons this is the main house of Vince McMahon is that it is handily a 15 minutes drive away from the headquarters of WWE.

2. The Nerve Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bullet Cast (@thebulletcast)

WWE headquarters is another pricey possession of McMahon valued at $20M. It is located in Stamford, CT, in a four-story building where the general operations run. As per reports by JoysToyz, there are glass-enclosed wrestling titles and other wrestling antiquities. In addition to that, the office also features a $6000 t-rex scull.

3. Luxury Vehicles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandler Bouler (@theworldofvehicles)

Vince has a massive garage in most of his homes that accommodates his entire car collection. His favorite vehicle is probably the Bentley Continental GT SuperSport. The 2010 model base price is about $200,000. However, McMahon splurged another $100,000 for more high-tech features like a massage system and a top-level sound system.

Some of his other vehicles are a Mercedes SL600R which is a whopping $130,000 worth, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a Boss Hoss Motorcycle. McMahon uses the $450,000 Rolls Royce Phantom for business meetings and dinners.

Interestingly, WWE is known to splurge an insane amount of money on cars just to destroy them on TV.

4. Corporate WWE Jet

Besides having a massive car collection, Vince McMahon owns a corporate private Jet which is a 2007 Bombardier Global 5000 and is estimated to be about $27M. The Jet is spacious enough to accommodate 19 passengers and includes an office and a kitchen.

Vince used to use his jet for convenient and speedy travels, though, now it is mostly used by The New Head of Creative Triple H who is also his son-in-law. Occasionally, even some wrestlers are allowed to travel on the jet.

5. The Sexy B*tch

What does Vince do when the oceans call? He rides his Yacht which has a quirky name. Purchased for an unrevealed amount, the 47-foot luxury yacht is docked near his property in Florida. The massive yacht includes many bedrooms, bathrooms, and recreational spaces.

Although the uniqueness of the name fits well considering how “sexy” the boat is, it proved to may have hindered Linda McMahon’s attempts in having a career in politics as it made national news and other candidates thought the boat’s name was inappropriate.

