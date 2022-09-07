One of The Rock’s property is valued at $8.5 million, Three more WWE legends who own mansions that are worth a fortune

WWE legends who live in mansions are worth a fortune. One of Dwane Johnson’s houses is valued at $8.5 million.

WWE legends who lived a dangerous life in the ring, live a lavish life outside it. Wrestling is an unforgiving business yet some who persevered and made it to the top are now reaping the benefits. Superstars who are larger than life today have even larger homes, substantiating that everybody paid their dues to get what they have. The wrestlers who were on the road 365 days a year due to their onerous schedules have paid in blood, sweat, and tears to build their oh-so-dreamy homes.

Let’s take a tour into the homes of some of the highly revered names in the wrestling business.

John Cena

Like every other fan, John grew up with a love for wrestling. When he arrived in WWE for the first time in 2002, he showed all of us a glimpse of “Ruthless Aggression” in a match The Olympic Hero Kurt Angle. John has conspicuously worked hard to make a name for himself in the business. Today, he is one of the most loved superstars on the planet. Cena is globally recognized for his talent in the ring and his good deeds outside it.

John Cena owns a palace in Florida. John’s ex-fiancee Nikki first lived with John in the complex. The house had two pools, one indoor and the other outdoor. The living room had a huge plasma. John Cena is also well known for his love for cars, he is a man with a car collection.

All his cars are well taken care of in his colossal garage. His mansion was worth $3.4 million when he first bought it in 2005. Over the years, John has made changes in his house of which the most noteworthy is the Gentlemen’s Room(cigar room).

The Rock

“The Great One”, “The Brahma Bull”, “The People’s Champ”, every moniker of The Rock is no misnomer. The Rock is undeniably the richest wrestler. The wrestler turned actor made millions more after reaching Hollywood. The Rock’s luxurious lifestyle is what we read in books. The People’s Champ is living the dream with a staggering $350 million net worth.

The WWE legend has multiple homes. One of his mansions that are awe-inspiring is his French country-style manor in Georgia, built on 46 acres of land with a 12-stall barn. The mansion is worth a whopping $8.5 million. His home in Florida is a six-bedroom and seven-bathroom valued at $3.6 million. The house has a swimming pool, a home theatre, and the place where The Rock is found the most, The Gym!

Chris Jericho

With a charisma that is second to none, Chris Jericho is arguable “the best in the world at what he does”. Y2J is a man of many roles. Apart from being a wrestling legend, Jericho is also a rockstar who is the lead vocalist of his band “Fozzy”. Jericho’s luxurious property in Tampa is valued at $ 3 million which is 8,569-square-feet. Jericho bought the house back in 1998.

The house is equipped with six bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Jericho’s house stands out because of its own lake. The first-ever undisputed champion is currently working for AEW and is at a net worth of $18 million.

The scenic view from Jericho’s house is nothing but sublime. The 51-year-old wrestler is a man of taste and has various other sources of income.

Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate is known to be a private guy in the locker room. Naturally, Brock Lesnar loves solitude. He enjoys pensive moments of his life in his home in Minnesota which is away from the city. His place is engulfed by the greenery. Lesnar owns two houses.

His other home is in Maryfield Saskatchewan. The wooden-themed house in Minnesota is valued at $800,000. Lesnar likes to keep things simple.

His house has a hot tub on the porch and an immaculately clean wooden kitchen. Interestingly, Brock resides with his family in his other house in Maryfield which is valued at $2.1 million and both his houses are secluded and away from the hullabaloo of city life.

The former UFC Champion has dominated both WWE and UFC alike. His net worth is at an eye-popping $25 million.