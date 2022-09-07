Wrestling

One of The Rock’s property is valued at $8.5 million, Three more WWE legends who own mansions that are worth a fortune

Lavish homes of WWE superstars
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Magic Johnson expressed serious jealousy as $3 billion designer invites his kids but forgets him
Next Article
Luka Doncic finds himself styling on $40 million Rudy Gobert with bonkers trickshot
WWE Latest News
WWE Steve Austin
“He reminds me a little bit of Stone Cold” – Wrestling veteran draws comparison between this young wrestler and WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin!

A wrestling veteran has recently drawn a comparison between a young wrestler and the legend…