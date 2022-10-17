A Female WWE Superstar was once sued by a man for moonlighting as a dominatrix and torturing him in an outlandish lawsuit.

The WWE is no stranger to controversies. The wrestling promotion has housed some of the craziest characters over the years. The absurdities of the backstage stories have desensitized fans to the lunacy that takes place when the cameras stop rolling. However, this one lawsuit in particular was hard to digest for even the ones who resent the promotion and everyone associated with it.

WWE Superstar Natalya has been an example of how to carry oneself in public. She has never been involved in any scandal or given a chance to bring embarrassment to the company she represents. However, this one Pennsylvania native was convinced that there was more to her than the fans knew.

Female WWE Superstar Natalya was once sued by a man for moonlighting as a dominatrix and torturing him

Back in 2014, a lawsuit was filed that claimed that outside of the WWE, Natalya was a dominatrix. Christopher Donnelly, a pensioner, also claimed that she used to torture him. In his lawsuit, he stated that she had been with him from 2004 until 2009.

When not in the WWE she used to verbally abuse and beat him. She would reportedly say stuff like “his is my dungeon, you stupid little b*tch” and forced him to prostitute himself.

He asked for $250,000 for the emotional and psychological trauma he had to go through and threatened to go to the media if not complied with.

The Lawsuit was immediately dismissed

The Lawsuit against Natalya was dismissed by a judge. It was noted that “the complaint was filed with delusional language and did not have any standing under Florida law.”

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also pointed out that it was extremely unlikely for Natalya to find the time to commit such an act considering she has often travelled with T.J Wilson, her husband, since the beginning of her career in the WWE.

Also, the busy travel schedule of WWE makes this even more unlikely.

Like everyone else, Natalya moved on from the case and has since had a glittering career. She has won the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship once each. She has also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Tamina.

Natalya holds the Guinness Book of World Records for a female WWE wrestler with most pay-per-view appearances, most matches, and most wins.

