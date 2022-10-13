WWE Once Faced a Lawsuit of $500 Billion for Causing Emotional Distress and Torture With the Help of Sorcery!

WWE once faced a lawsuit of $500 billion for causing “emotional distress and cruel-n-unusual punishment” by a fan two years ago.

WWE is no stranger to lawsuits. The wrestling promotion has been taken to court by many in the past and they’ll surely be no lack of court visits in the future. However, one lawsuit in particular takes the case merely just by the sheer absurdity of it.

Several fans have long complained that watching an episode of WWE feels like torture. However, this one particular fan took that too far. He sued the company for causing him emotional distress and being a cruel and unusual punishment. He also claimed that the promotion was using sorcery to degrade him in front of millions on their weekly television shows.

Cedric Cunningham claimed in his hand written complaint that WWE was facilitating an unfamiliar spirit to torture him in front of domestic and international viewers. He also wrote that the WWE was using sorcery to sexually abuse him and were poking fun at him through The New Day’s Booty O’s.

The case was unsurprisingly dismissed almost immediately with the judge stating that taking the case any further would be a waste of “public funds and the valuable time of the courts in order to prosecute an action that is totally without merit.”

Randy Orton’s Tattoo artist wins lawsuit against WWE

WWE was sued by Catherine Alexander, Randy Orton’s tattoo artist back in 2018 when she found her designs in the WWE 2k video games. She claimed that Take-Two Interactive used her intellectual property in their games without consulting or asking her permission.

She recently won her lawsuit after four years. Alexander was granted entitlement to compensation and was awarded $3,750 (£3,300) in damages.

Take-Two stated that Tattoos came under fair use rules and they were allowed to use them. However, the Judge declared that “WWE would have rejected Orton’s videogame persona if it appeared without his tattoos or appeared with tattoos that were different than Orton’s actual tattoos.”

