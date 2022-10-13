Ariel Helwani says the WWE product is currently better than AEW on all fronts and anyone who thinks otherwise is “an absolute liar.”

The WWE have been the undisputed kings in the wrestling industry since WCW tripped and crumbled under its own weight. However, in recent years, there has been a new challenger. Tony Khan led AEW, have called their shots and established themselves a potential threat to WWE’s reign.

Also read: AEW President Tony Khan Calls WWE CEO Two Faced After a Case of Mistaken Identity!

Make no mistake, WWE are still the number one wrestling company in the entire world. However, AEW have become the thorns in their crown. To several fans out there, it may have even surpassed the global leaders in certain metrics. However, Ariel Helwani is not one of them. In fact, he thinks that anyone entertaining such a thought is lying to themselves.

Ariel Helwani says WWE is better than AEW and anyone who thinks otherwise is “an absolute liar”

Speaking on his “The MMA Hour” show, Helwani took a dig at AEW having too many titles. He then declared that the WWE product was infinitely better and interesting than AEW at the moment while also taking a dig at the backstage issues in Tony Khan’s promotion.

“If you’re going to say the AEW product is better than the WWE product, you’re an absolute liar,” Helwani said. “The WWE product is infinitely better, infinitely more interesting and there’s a freaking brawl happening backstage each and every week it seems. Meanwhile, it’s all Kumbaya on the Stamford side of things.”

Helwani did admit that this wasn’t always the case. However, at this very moment he felt that it was hard to deny that the WWE is better than AEW on all fronts.

Ariel Helwani says Tony Khan interview was frustrating

Ariel Helwani also took a shot at Tony Khan and revealed that the interview he had with him was frustrating. He bemoaned the fact that Khan did not give any answers to him regarding CM Punk and chose to remain tight lipped about it.

Tony Khan is used to being interviewed by fanbois that ask him “uh huh why is AEW so awesome?”

😂😂 Ariel Smacks down the Jabroni Marks once again pic.twitter.com/PSTEfRlIOk — Boris ‘ToxicSZN’ Luchas 🤖 (@borisluchas) October 12, 2022

The noted journalist claimed that Khan was more interested in promoting Dynamite’s third year anniversary than answering his own questions making it ‘Unfun’ for him.

Click here for more Wrestling News