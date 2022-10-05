AEW President Tony Khan Calls WWE CEO Two Faced After a Case of Mistaken Identity!

AEW President/CEO Tony Khan takes a dig at Nick Khan after Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy mistook him for the latter.

Tony Khan and Nick Khan are two of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world right now. While Tony is the top authority in AEW, Nick is serving as the Co-CEO of WWE. With two such dignitaries sharing the same last name, it is obvious for some to make a mistake.

Recently, Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox asked fans to suggest some questions to ask Tony Khan in their interview later this week. Dave Portnoy, the founder of the channel thought Robbie was talking about Nick Khan. So, he took the opportunity and tried to finish his old business with the WWE Co-CEO. He wrote:

When he got Barstool Van Talk cancelled why did he then invite me to sit next to him at a fight at MSG as his guest and pretend that I didn’t know he was responsible? Did he think I was stupid or that I’d just forget or is he just that two faced? https://t.co/uwHkWSS632 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 3, 2022

Although he was quickly reminded that he got the wrong Khan, the AEW President had joined to give his opinion on the matter.

Tony Khan responds with some shots at WWE’s Co-CEO Nick Khan

Seeing himself get mistaken for Nick Khan, TK took to social media and clarified that he is very different than the Khan from WWE. He even took shots at Nick by indirectly calling him a two-faced man before hyping the upcoming historic AEW Dynamite episode. He wrote:

2 more different people we could not be. Here’s to not being two-faced + here’s to a big week of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite 3 year anniversary Wednesday on TBS, our first XL 2 hour,15 minute episode ever!

+

Friday the first ever live 2 hour #AEWRampage/#BattleOfTheBelts on TNT! https://t.co/fMzV3DxIsq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 3, 2022

After realizing that he mistook Tony Khan for Nick Khan, Portnoy made a quick correction. He wrote that he liked Tony and called Nick ‘full of s**t’. In fact, the founder of Barstool Sports called the current Co-CEO of WWE a snake.

Anyway, the history between Nick Khan and Portnoy goes back to 2017. Back then, the Barstool founder faced a huge setback because of the current Co-CEO of WWE.

What exactly happened in 2017 that Dave Portnoy still holds grudges with Nick?

According to reports, Nick Khan, who was just a talent agent in 2017, had sent an email to ESPN President John Skipper. It complained about the sexist and anti-religious statements Portnoy had made regarding one of his clients.

During that time, Barstool and ESPN had a deal where Portnay was a part of a series called Van Talk. But, the email filled with complaints led to the end of the ESPN/Barstool relationship. In fact, the series (Van Talk) was canceled after just one episode. Not just that, Barstool founder also claimed Nick invited him to sit alongside him at MSG after the incident.

So, when Robbie Fox hyped his interview with AEW President, Portnay thought it was Nick Khan. The good part is that the confusion was cleared soon. But, it did give Tony Khan a chance to fire a shot at his rival.

