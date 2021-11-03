Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon reportedly fell out due to the former being outspoken against the creative direction of his character ultimately leading to his WWE exit.

Bray Wyatt’s release from the company came as a shock to everyone. He was one of only four people to have won both the WWE and Universal Championships! and yet he was allowed to leave the company with budget cuts cited as the reason to do so.

Also read: Tyler Breeze reveals WWE planned to legitimately fire him and Big Cass in ESPN Documentary

There has long been speculations that something else may have contributed to the unexpected release and according to Fightful Select, there may be some truth to that. It is being reported that tensions may have been brewing between Vince McMahon and Wyatt long before the latter’s release.

Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon reportedly fell out due to the former being outspoken against the creative direction of his character

According to the report, Wyatt was outspoken against creative whenever he felt like the direction was poor. The report also adds that some believe that Vince soured on Wyatt because of that.

Another big point of contention between Vince and Wyatt was the Wrestlemania match between The Fiend and Randy Orton. Neither the wrestlers, nor others backstage were pleased with the fact that there was “never a true creative endgame” that lasted several months only to end with a whimper at their biggest show of the year.

Randy Orton had already planned time off following Wrestlemania. However, the finish to the match was changed two days before the Show of Shows. This resulted in Wyatt being taken off TV instead. He would never return to television and was eventually released alongisde other budget cuts.

Wyatt has promised to tell his side of the story. With his 90-day no compete claus recently running out, fans can’t wait for the former WWE Star to bare it all.

Click here for more Wrestling News