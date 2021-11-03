“Me and Big Cass were supposed to be the two that got fired” – Tyler Breeze reveals WWE planned to legitimately fire him and Big Cass in ESPN Documentary

Tyler Breeze reveals WWE planned to legitimately fire him and Big Cass in ESPN Documentary. The promotion ended up changing their minds eventually.

Tyler Breeze recently appeared as a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss his time with the promotion. The former WWE Superstar also spoke about ESPN E60 special and revealed that the original plan was for him and Big Cass to be fired at the end of it.

However, the company went on to change their plans once Breeze and Big Cass found their momentum. Breeze went on to become the character he would keep until the end of his WWE run while Cass teamed up with Enzo to become a force in the tag team division.

“Well, Triple H tells us at the end of one of those meetings. That the E60 thing we were doing was supposed to have a couple guys who made it, a couple guys who we don’t know, and a couple guys who got fired. Me and Big Cass were supposed to be the two that got fired. During the time, I found Tyler Breeze, and he found his thing with Enzo, and it completely 180’d, and all of a sudden, they were like, ‘We can’t fire these guys. They’re doing good now. He said that for the first time in front of everybody, and we went, ‘Oh my God. The thing we were excited about, we were going to get fired at the end of?’ We had no idea.”

“The thing we were very excited about … we were gonna get fired!?” 😳@mmmgorgeous tells @ReneePaquette how his time filming an @E60 special almost ended in disaster pic.twitter.com/z22lHbJ4rZ — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 2, 2021

It appears that the WWE wanted to model the documentary after Hard Knocks. The sports documentary series followed rookies’ adjusting to playing in the NFL as well as undrafted and journeyman players attempting to make the team.

Unlike the NFL however, the WWE has no cap on how many wrestlers they can sign. Which means, the entire process of firing someone on TV would have been unneccesary except to make a moment that would benefit no one.

