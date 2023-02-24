Bray Wyatt May Be Drafted to Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 39 Much to Fox’s Chagrin

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE reignited the fear genre in the promotion. After The Undertaker’s retirement, the WWE Universe saw the passing of the torch to Bray Wyatt. His most recent gimmick match at Royal Rumble was unlike any run-of-the-mill match. Wyatt’s victory over LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match has set him on the path of hunting down his next victim.

Not only did Wyatt return to SmackDown, but he also brought Uncle Howdy. However, the 35-year-old star’s days on the blue brand may be numbered. It was previously reported that WWE was in talks about having another gimmick match at WrestleMania featuring Bray Wyatt and a suitable opponent.

But after the Showcase of Immortals, the New Face of Fear may get drafted to WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw.

Bray Wyatt may be drafted to Raw after WrestleMania 39

According to a report from The Wrestling Blog, there are internal discussions of sending Bray Wyatt over to Raw due to The Judgement Day being scheduled for the Blue Brand following WrestleMania 39. The WWE Draft is reportedly making its comeback after WrestleMania.

The Judgement Day has ruled the roost on Raw as the top villainous stable. WWE is reportedly seeing fit that if they are moved to SmackDown, Wyatt’s addition to Raw could fill the void.

According to some reports I received there’s been strong talks of potentially sending Bray Wyatt to RAW. The reason of this talks is because Judgement Day is Scheduled to be part of the Smack Down brand after Wrestlemania. Fox doesn’t want to lose Bray, they want him to stay — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 23, 2023

However, the report also states that SmackDown’s broadcast channel, FOX, doesn’t want to lose Bray Wyatt. It’s worth noting that Raw and SmackDown are broadcasted by different channels.

Monday Night Raw is aired on the USA Network. As of this writing, the information isn’t concrete. It remains to be seen if Wyatt gets drafted to Raw after WrestleMania 39.

Is Bobby Lashley going to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39?

On an edition of SmackDown, ahead of Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt made a huge claim that he’d come after the winner of the Brock Lesnar Vs Bobby Lashley match at the Elimination Chamber.

At the PLE, Brock Lesnar got himself disqualified after he hit the Almighty with a low blow. It was later announced by MVP that Omos would challenge Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage.

At this point, we know that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are through with each other. Also, Lesnar has a lot on his plate already. Which makes it conspicuous that Bray Wyatt would be interested in pursuing Bobby Lashley. It remains to be seen if the story around Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley develops on SmackDown.

