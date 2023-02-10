Who Have the WWE Internally Listed as Their Top Heels and Babyfaces on Monday Night RAW?

The way things have been going in WWE, it’s no secret that Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in the company, mainly on SmackDown. After Sami Zayn’s face-turn at Royal Rumble, Jey Uso followed suit and left Bloodline. The Royal Rumble also saw the return of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who is listed as the ultimate babyface of the company ever since he returned in 2022. Rhodes had multiple matches against “The Visionary” Seth Rollins, who was one of the top heels on Monday Night Raw at the time.

At WrestleMania 39, the company’s top babyface, Cody Rhodes, will lock horns with the superior heel of WWE, Roman Reigns. But of course, before WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

It is highly unlikely for Zayn to dethrone the Tribal Chief, but if history is anything to go by, anything is possible in WWE. If Sami Zayn shocks the world and dethrones the Head of the Table, we may have a triple-threat match at WrestleMania between Cody, Sami, and Roman.

Who are the top heels and babyfaces on Raw?

The Wrestling Blog has revealed the new list of superstars who are listed as top heels and babyfaces on Raw. While it is conspicuous that Cody Rhodes is the top babyface on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens are also two of the top current babyfaces on the red brand.

The Almighty has been the babyface for a while, ever since the split of The Hurt Business. As for Kevin Owens, he turned babyface in September 2022. Owens also clashed with Roman Reigns on Royal Rumble in an impassioned match that led to Sami Zayn’s babyface turn.

Listed Raw Top Heels and Top Baby Faces: Top Baby Faces

-Cody Rhodes

-Bobby Lashley

-Kevin Owens Top Heels

-Brock Lesnar

-Judgement Day

-Austin Theory — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 9, 2023

In regard to the top heels on Raw, Brock Lesnar is now internally listed as a top heel on the red brand. Ironically, Lesnar remains to be a fan favorite even with a heel turn. At Elimination Chamber, The Beast Incarnate will take on babyface Bobby Lashley and most probably conclude their ongoing rivalry.

Bobby Lashley really disrespected Brock Lesnar by finger booping him on the nose 😂 ☝️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dAOFpnrekr — Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) February 7, 2023

The Judgment Day, led by Finn Balor is now Raw’s top villainous stable. The faction’s female talent, Rhea Ripley, is gearing up to face Charlotte Flair at the show of shows for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. And finally, Austin Theory is also listed as one of the top heels on Raw.

Before Theory’s rumored match with John Cena at WrestleMania, the United States Champion will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber.

The Usos are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown this week

Although Jey Uso left Bloodline, he is still one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It appears that Jey Uso may have turned babyface ever since he refused to follow the Tribal Chief’s orders at the Royal Rumble. Following Royal Rumble, Jey Uso was absent from SmackDown when Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the top titles at Elimination Chamber.

WWE announced that the Uso’s will go head-to-head with Ricochet and Braun Strowman for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. It remains to be seen if the Usos will be able to work together and retain their Championships this Saturday on SmackDown.

