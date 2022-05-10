“Bray Wyatt was the the third or fourth highest-paid performer in WWE” – Bray Wyatt’s massive salary before WWE release revealed

Former WWE star Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was making a massive earning before his release from the WWE last July.

Bray Wyatt is another example of going from rookie to being a main eventer. He has established himself as ‘The New Face of Fear’ filling the shoes of The Undertaker. Both men even had their Wrestlemania match in 2015. Although The Undertaker was victorious, the fans got to see the passing of the torch as it was evident that Taker’s career was nearing its end.

At Wrestlemania Axxess, The Undertaker expressed that he wishes to see Bray Wyat return to the WWE.

Wyatt’s stint in the WWE has made him a rich man. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer revealed that the former WWE Champion was making an astonishing $4million per year as his base salary before he was let go by the company. He said:

“At the time he left the company he was believed to be the third or fourth highest-paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw.”

Meltzer also added that Wyatt has sparked an interest from other wrestling companies. His asking price however, is too high for them to consider bringing him in.

“His price is really high. I know a couple of companies that wanted to get him, but the price he was asking was really just too high.”

Meltzer stated that the former WWE champion can only be afforded by AEW unless The WWE brings him back. However, he also believes that Bray won’t “fit well” with other wrestling promotions such as AEW and NJPW.

What does Bray Wyatt’s future look like?

The Wyatt family reunited at a fan convention in Liverpool, England. WWE Hall of Famer Medusa was also seen hanging out with Wyatt.

Wyatt revealed in a Q&A on social media that he currently working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker.

We don’t know what the future holds for Bray Wyatt. However, it’s evident that he has embraced the ‘Face of Fear’ character to be working on a horror film. He recently changed his Twitter name to a red circle and his photo to a sketch of a one-eyed creature.

