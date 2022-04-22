“His asking price is very high” – Bray Wyatt is demanding a huge amount to return to WWE or sign with AEW

While answering a recent question, Dave Meltzer stated that former WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has a very high asking Price.

Professional wrestling journalist and sports historian Dave Meltzer recently revealed something about Bray Wyatt’s Asking Price. Since his WWE release last July, Bray Wyatt has not done anything in regards to wrestling. Still, fans are very eager to know whether or when they will see him in the squared circle.

The only instance fans saw Wyatt involved in a wrestling-related thing was when he appeared at WrestleCon in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend.

“His asking price is very high,” Dave Meltzer states about Bray Wyatt’s Asking Price

Although Bray Wyatt was released by WWE almost a year ago, the buzz seems to be still the same. There has been a lot of chatter online, and fans wonder as to when and how Wyatt could show up on WWE or AEW. Bray Wyatt was rumored to make his debut in AEW several months ago.

But since then, there has been nothing reported as to where Wyatt is headed. Although a fan asked Meltzer whether there is any interest in Wyatt from AEW or WWE? To which Meltzer responded and stated:

“His asking price is very high.”

His asking price is very high. https://t.co/VNZJAy9hn4 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 19, 2022

Therefore, if any wrestling promotion wants Bray Wyatt, they will have to pay a lot of money.

Former three-time world champion speaks about his health and future wrestling plans

Fans have not seen Bray Wyatt on WWE television since the night after last year’s WrestleMania. It has been a long time, but it appears Wyatt is in no rush to wrestle.

Although he did talk about it on Instagram last month. He stated that he can’t imagine not stepping in the ring again.

Bray Wyatt said:

“I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything.”

Wyatt also answered the fan’s questions related to his health.

Bray Wyatt further talked about his health and stated that his health is great. He said:

“I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything.”

Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt): “I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything.” pic.twitter.com/pkpxJKyRh1 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 1, 2022

Mike Rotunda, Wyatt’s father made an appearance on Gerald Brisco and JBL’s podcast. There, he stated that his sons (Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas) are not done with wrestling yet.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.