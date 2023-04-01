Bret Hart Reveals He Did Not Enjoy WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Because It Made Wrestling Look Like a “Charade”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was confounded watching wrestling as a fan in Wales. The Hitman recently discussed his honest thoughts about modern-era wrestling. Last year, the wrestling legend was seated in the front row for the WWE Clash at the Castle. The main event of the show featured Roman Reigns defending his Championships against Drew McIntyre. Although the Premium Live Event was well received by the fans, Bret Hart had a hard time taking wrestling seriously.

Hart’s contention is the modern style of wrestling. According to him, wrestling today is tawdry rather than genuine. He also noted that wrestlers back in the day used to try hard and make it all seem real but, in the world of today, it’s common knowledge that pro wrestling is a “charade”.

While the WWE Universe praised the Clash at the Castle PLE for its most acclaimed match between Gunther and Sheamus, Hart revealed why he wasn’t a fan of what he saw.

Bret Hart criticizes WWE for making wrestling look like a “charade” at Clash At The Castle 2022

While speaking on HN Live, Hart explained why he did not enjoy watching WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Hart recalled feeling “embarrassed” to see kids in the arena slapping legs as the wrestlers do to make a sound while doing a kick spot.

The intention behind the sound is to sell the move and make it look more believable. Hart was baffled that everybody in the audience was in on it.

On This Day in Wrestling History – Bret Hart defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin 26 years ago today in a Submission Match at Wrestlemania 13 (3/23/97) pic.twitter.com/VKlrqslE4V — Wrestling from 80s/90s (@Wrestling80s90s) March 23, 2023

“To realize that the crowd is in on it, the entire floor is clapping and slapping their leg. I’m going, ‘we used to try and make it real, what happened?’ Everybody is in on it. It’s a big giant charade. I had a hard time feeling the fan part of me come to life.”

Bret Hart and Davey Boy smith’s family were honored at clash at the castle! The same place they Main evented the Intercontinental Championship! #WWECASTLE pic.twitter.com/S6ZdKjq0Ux — Spartaprime (@Spartaprime) September 3, 2022

While kayfabe has indeed become flimsy ever since the advent of social media and the internet, Hart feels WWE should not have compromised on the authenticity of wrestling spots.

The former World Champion even compared WWE with Dungeon wrestling and stated that he enjoyed watching female talent (Zoe Sager) put someone in a real headlock more than watching the Clash at the Castle.

He also claimed that wrestlers from 2005 up did not know how to sell the art of wrestling.

“Wrestlers have been doing it for decades and wrestlers from 2005 up don’t know anything about telling stories or what headlocks are,”

Bret Hart calls the concept of chopping “stupid”

Chopping in wrestling is a common move. Fans have watched great wrestlers chop their opponents. Wrestling legends like Ric Flair, The Big Show, Chris Benoit, and many others used the move to punish their opponents. But chopping is most commonly used on jobbers.

Further, during the interview, Hart explained that he finds the move “stupid”. He also revealed that he never let anybody chop him in his entire career except Ric Flair.

Who has the stiffer chops in pro wrestling?? pic.twitter.com/sjU6BMvzFV — Alan Theus (@alantheus23) November 2, 2020

“Everyone knows that it’s not real, right? So why are you letting someone slap you and chop you across the chest and hurt you? You’re in pain all night, and you wake up the next day with blisters all over your chest and then do it again the next night? It’s just stupid.”

Click here for more wrestling news.