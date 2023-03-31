Serial Liar Hulk Hogan Claims Bret Hart Built His Legendary Gimmick by Stealing His Idea

Wrestling fans know Bret Hart as “The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be”. And there’s no denying that his catchphrase is no misnomer. The Hitman substantiated his gimmick through his legendary wrestling career. However, another major WWE Hall of Famer made a shocking claim that Bret Hart stole his iconic catchphrase from him. And he is none other than, The Immortal, Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart are undoubtedly two of the best wrestlers of the old era.

The duo has crossed paths multiple times in their storied careers. They are famous for their stints with the WWF and WCW. Despite delivering iconic matches together, Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart are not exactly friends in real life.

Let’s not forget, Bret Hart was meant to be Hulk Hogan’s successor in wrestling. While Hogan was known for his size and strength, Hart was famous for his technical skills.

Hulk Hogan claims Bret Hart stole his famous catchphrase from him

While speaking on Bubba The Love Sponge Show, Hulk Hogan disclosed that he came up with Bret Hart’s legendary catchphrase first. According to him, Bret and his brother, Owen, would sit and watch his backstage promos. At some point, Hart heard Hogan addressing himself as the “Greatest there ever is, was or ever will be”.

It was at this moment that Bret stole the catchphrase that has become synonymous with him, per Hogan.

“I was sitting in the hot box doing an interview and Bret Hart and Owen Hart used to sit there and watch me right, and they come in and watch me and one time I said I’m the greatest there is, was and ever will be, brother!’” he said. “Bret picked it up and ran with it yeah wow, so he’s still your gimmick now let me ask you a question he just stole one of my lines and ran with.”

Hulk Hogan’s fans may disagree, but The Hulkster is known for exaggerating the truth. He’s grabbed the headlines in the past for all the wrong reasons. However, the former World Champion may be right about this shocking claim he made.

Nonetheless, both legends are two of the most decorated pro wrestlers ever in their own right. Speaking of ‘stealing’, Hulk Hogan once admitted to having stolen an idea for his gimmick.

Hulk Hogan reveals he stole the red and yellow from McDonald’s

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest attractions in the late 80s and throughout the 90s. His appearance contributed hugely to his larger-than-life persona.

In an interview with WWE on Fox, Hulk Hogan revealed the origin story of finding his colorful gimmick. According to him, he got the yellow from Randy Savage’s father, Angelo Poffo.

He also added that when McDonald’s gained popularity, he stole its colors and formed his legendary character.

