Chris Jericho Was Once Sued by a WWE Hall of Famer for Gimmick Infringement!

Gimmicks are usually what make you in the wrestling business. You could be the most skilled person to ever hit the ropes but if you can’t get heat from the crowd, it is near impossible to climb higher on the totem pole. It is also not uncommon for people to be inspired by someone else.

Ric Flair got his ‘Nature Boy’ gimmick from Buddy Rogers. Hulk Hogan was inspired by Superstar Billy Graham and Abyss was clearly a homage to Mick Foley’s Mankind. Most of these superstars got the blessings of the wrestlers they were inspired by. However, this one particular legend did not take kindly to his gimmick being used by another wrestler.

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko sued Chris Jericho for using the moniker “Living Legend” back in 2001.

Zbyszko gave himself the moniker “The New Living Legend” during his feud with Bruno Sammartino. Sammartino was referred to as the Living Legend at the time and Zbyszko adopted the moniker to get under his skin.

Jericho in 2001 was being called “Larger Than Life Living Legend” and sometimes just “Living Legend.”

According to reports, Zbyszko was in talks with WWE regarding a match with Y2J. However, nothing came of it and the WWE Hall of Famer responded by suing Jericho for gimmick infringement.

The WWE Hall of Famer intended to use an interview from Pro Wrestling Illustrated as proof of his rights over the gimmick. However, Jericho informed him that the interview was semi-fictional and would not hold up. In the end, he gave a deposition to Zbyszko’s lawyers and the case was dropped.

In his book Undisputed, Jericho wrote that when he found out that Zbyszko did not have a trademark over the moniker he considered countersuing for perjury. Regardless, Jericho did not go by that name again.

In the same book Jericho called Zbyszko the worst commentator in wrestling history. Zbyszko responded by claiming that he could beat the former WWE and AEW Champion in 5 seconds before calling him a “five-five-foot-two-inch f—in’ punk” which is ironic considering Zbyszko was shorter than Jericho.

