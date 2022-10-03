“Did Anybody Else Hear That?” – Chris Jericho Recalls Roman Reigns’ Father Sika Anoa’i Asking Him to F*ck Off

Former WWE champion superstar Chris Jericho recently shared his childhood moment when he met Roman Reigns’ father, Sika Anoa’i.

Just like anyone, every top pro wrestler was a kid once who desired to meet their favorite superstars. They also stood in lines to get an autograph from the prominent wrestlers of their childhood. Similarly, Chris Jericho, one of the legends in the ring, once went to meet Roman Reigns’ father, Sika Anoa’i. But, the fan moment did not go the way he had anticipated.

Leati Sika Anoa’i Amituana’i, popularly known as Sika, is one of the most decorated tag-team superstars of all time. Sika, alongside his brother Afa(The Wild Samoans), dominated the tag team division during the 70s and 80s. Including 3 in WWF, the duo won the tag team titles 21 times in their career.

Chris Jericho shares the brief interaction he had with Sika Anoa’i

While speaking on his Talk is Jericho podcast, the former AEW champion went down memory lane and shared his decades-old fan moment. Jericho recalled how he saw clips of Mr. Fuji making Sika eat raw fish and barely speaking in the English language. So, he had a perception that the strongest Samoan cannot communicate in English.

However, when Jericho walked up to him with a pen and paper in his hand, he was surprised. He asked Sika Anoa’i to sign an autograph but got a reaction that said, ‘f*ck off kid’.

Well, more than what Sika said, young Jericho was surprised to see him speak in English. He did not care about being told to f*ck off instead of getting an autograph. All Jericho cared about was that Sika speaks English, and was looking at others as if they too heard that or not. Jericho said:

“I walked up with a pen and a paper. And I was like, ‘Please sign.’… He[Sika] looked at me. He goes ‘F*ck off, kid.’ And I didn’t care… All I cared was, like, ‘He speaks English! Did anybody else hear that?'”

The Wild Samoans joined the WWE Hall of Fame section in 2007

Sika and Afa signed with WWE in 1979, which was known as WWF back then. Both brothers won the tag team titles in less than a year and two more times after that. The Wild Samoans have performed with legends like Hulk Hogan, Tito Santana, Roddy Piper, Yokozuna, and more.

Anyway, on the March 23, episode of SmackDown in 2007, the two brothers got the recognition they rightly deserved. It was announced that The Wild Samoans will join the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2007. Sika and Afa were inducted into the HOF by their respective sons Mat and Samu.

