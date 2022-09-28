Watch: Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho Once Punched a Female Fan on the Road

Former multi-time WWE champion Chris Jericho was once involved in a brawl with fans which led to him hitting a lady.

In pro wrestling, the biggest motivation for a superstar is the crowd and its response. But there have been instances when fans have crossed their line and tried to heckle them. Talk about the Living Legend Chris Jericho, the former WWE icon often finds himself in the middle of such weird incidents. Last year in July, a drunk fan tried to interrupt his promo segment with MJF only to get shoved away.

Anyway, it appears that Jericho’s and his brush-ups with toxic fans go way back in history. In 2009, the current ROH world champion found himself entangled in controversy for getting in a brawl with fans. Old footage shows how he hit a female fan who was berating him alongside her boyfriend.

Chris Jericho was heckled by a crazy couple after a WWE House Show

The incident took place during the WWE days of Chris Jericho. The former WWE superstar was returning from a House Show in Victoria B.C. Traveling in a white Chevy Tahoe, Jericho had stopped at a traffic signal when a fan heckled him. Soon, he was joined by his girlfriend, and then both started using abusing the former WWE star.

Within minutes, more than 50 people gathered and clogged the whole intersection. When Chris Jericho decided to get out of his car, things got ugly, and it turned into a brawl. In the video, it is clearly visible how the fans were out of control.

Though Chris Jericho star kept his calm for a moment, when a 20-year-old female fan first hit and then spit on him, he could not control it. The Demo God punched her back and knocked her to the ground.

Eventually, the security personnel intervened which gave Jericho time to get out of there. Before the police could arrive, Jericho has left the place. Though, the couple was arrested and then later released without any criminal charges.

The 51-year-old recently defeated Claudio Castagnolaito to become the ROH world champion

The Demo God has been in the pro wrestling business for more than 3 decades now. Not only has he worked with every major wrestling promotion in the world, but he has also been a champion everywhere. The 51-year-old has had 35 title reigns across WCW, ECW, WWE, NJPW, ROH, and AEW.

However, his most recent title victory came against one of his former WWE fellows. Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli at the recent Grand Slam edition of Dynamite and became the new ROH world championship.

