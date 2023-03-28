WWE Superstar Edge was forced to retire in 2011 after an injury that resulted in issues in his neck. It was considered far too dangerous for him to continue performing in the squared circle. He eventually returned to the WWE, making his first appearance at the 2020 Royal Rumble. However, WWE wasn’t the first promotion to offer him a return to wrestling.

Before he walked back into the Stamford based company, Edge was being wooed by another wrestling promotion to join them instead. Various reports have suggested that this promotion was AEW. The WWE superstar has finally broken his silence on the topic.

Edge confirms he was approached by another Wrestling Company before making miraculous WWE return

During a conversation with SportsNet 590 The Fan, Edge revealed that he did receive an offer from another wrestling company other than WWE. He did not mention the company by name but stated that he turned them down because of his loyalty to the WWE.

Having grown up watching and then spending most of his adult life working for them, it was hard for him to even fathom working for another company.

“There was an opportunity to [leave WWE]. Again, it’s where I’ve spent my entire career outside of the indies. This year will be my 25th year with WWE since my television debut.”

“I’ve always been a loyalist, though, in terms of that company. It’s what I grew up watching and where I always wanted to get to. What it boils down to is where I think I can have the most fun, honestly.”

Edge will face Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39

Despite returning as a face, Edge eventually turned heel and formed his own faction called The Judgment Day. However, the heel turn did not do much for his career and it seemed that the stable was doomed to fail.

Edge was eventually replaced by Finn Balor as the leader of the group. This worked wonders for everyone involved. Edge went back to being a beloved face while the group transformed into one of the most over acts in the promotion.

This also gave rise to a feud between Edge and Balor and after months of squaring up against each other, they will finally settle the score inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39.

Balor has confirmed that he will be wrestling in his demon persona while rumors have suggested that Edge will be in his brood gimmick although that has yet to be confirmed so far.

Regardless, this is one of the matches fans are most excited about and can’t wait to watch WrestleMania 39 for it.

