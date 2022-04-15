“Everybody in the room disagreed with Vince McMahon”, JBL talks about Vince McMahon and discloses an unpopular booking decision made by him

On a podcast, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) chatted about Vince McMahon and the unpopular booking decision he made once.

Talking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, WWE Legend JBL recently revealed how Vince McMahon made an unpopular booking decision before a tag team match at Backlash 2017. The match saw The Usos retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the team of Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

The 9-minute tag team match spun around many comedy spots, with Breeze masking as a janitor and an old woman.

JBL talks about how Vince McMahon proved everyone wrong with his booking decision

Speaking on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, WWE Veteran disclosed that the WWE Creative Team wanted to book The Usos vs Fandango and Tyler Breeze as a straightforward wrestling match.

But, Vince McMahon made the disfavored call to build the match around Breeze’s comedic antics. JBL said:

“Everybody in the room disagreed with Vince. He wanted to bring out a mop at one point. Everybody’s against it and I’m sitting at the back and I’m pretty much against it too, but I’m not gonna say anything because I can tell, first of all, Vince had his mind made up, and second of all, sometimes he’s right!”

Nevertheless, the fans in attendance liked the match and chanted “Mop! Mop! Mop!” when Breeze used a mop as a janitor. The arena could also be seen filled with the Chants of “Let’s go grandma!” when he entered the ring dressed as an elderly lady.

‘Wrestling God’ JBL also recalls the reaction of Road Dogg reaction to Vince’s booking decision

The WWE Hall of Famer also reflected on the backstage reactions before and after the match. JBL stated that ex-head writer Road Dogg was among those who believed the idea might work.

“Road Dogg, afterward I remember him sitting there saying, ‘You know, it could be like chocolate and vanilla ice cream, they’re both good… this may work.’ Nobody thought it would work. It worked like gangbusters! It was unbelievable how over they were after that match. Everybody’s like, ‘Okay, maybe you [McMahon] know just a little bit.” JBL stated.

WWE Backlash 2017, the SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view also featured Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship after defeating Randy Orton and a US Championship match featuring AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. However, the match between The Usos and Fandango and Tyler Breeze was widely appreciated and considered the best match of the night.

