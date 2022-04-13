“That was what Scott told me” – WWE Hall of Famer discloses Vince McMahon’s original plan for Scott Hall in WWE

Former WWE Star DDP recalled his conversation with Scott Hall. Scott revealed to DDP what Vince McMahon originally planned for Scott Hall in WWE.

WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) appeared on an episode of SK Wrestling’s Bro Show and talked about Scott Hall. He said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon originally wanted the late Scott Hall to portray a different character in the ring.

According to DDP, this was all before the Razor Ramon gimmick came to life.

Vince McMahon originally planned a GI JOE character for Scott Hall to portray

While talking on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page recollected a conversation he had with the late Scott Hall. He recalled what the bad guy told him about McMahon and his original plans for Scott Hall.

“They wanted him to be – Vince told him he wanted him to be a GI Joe character. That was Vince’s idea. That was what Scott told me.” DDP said.

He further stated that after hearing Vince’s idea, Hall told WWE Owner that he had another idea. DDP said:

“I don’t know…it came out of his (Scott Hall’s) mouth. And he said (to Vince McMahon) ‘You know, I got this other idea.’ And when he gave it to him and rolled into (the Razor Ramon) character, Vince’s like, ‘That’s it!’”

Even Scott Hall had confirmed the GI Joe story on multiple occasions.

Scott Hall’s Razor Ramon was inspired by Scarface’s Tony Montana

DDP further recalled his conversation with the Bad Guy. He told that Scott asked Vince McMahon if he had watched Scarface.

“I told him – Vince, if you want me to be a GI Joe (type character) I’ll be the best damn GI Joe I can be…but have you ever seen Scarface? Say Hello…to the Bad Guy.”

That is how the Razor Ramon gimmick came into life. Later, Scott Hall came in as “Razor Ramon”, a shady and stylish Cuban American bully from Miami. The gimmick was inspired by Tony Montana from the 1983 film Scarface.

The In-Ring appearance of Scott Hall as Razor Ramon.

Scott made his in-ring debut as Razor Ramon on August 8, 1992, and defeated local jobber Paul Van Dale. He won the match with his new finishing move, The Razor’s Edge which was formerly known as The Diamond Death Drop in WCW.

In his early days, Razor Ramon used to wear large gold chain necklaces to the ring. He also used to threaten the ringside attendant while handing them to him. He said, “Something happens to this, something gonna happen to you.” He then used to flick his toothpick at the hapless attendant.

Following his passing last month, WWE legend Scott Hall was laid to rest in Maryland on Friday.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.