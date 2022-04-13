Wrestling

“That was what Scott told me” – WWE Hall of Famer discloses Vince McMahon’s original plan for Scott Hall in WWE

Scott Hall Vince McMahon
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“There was a lot of power in LeBron James joining the Miami Heat”: Dwyane Wade reveals just how crucial it was for ‘The King’ to kickstart the player empowerment movement
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Scott Hall Vince McMahon
“That was what Scott told me” – WWE Hall of Famer discloses Vince McMahon’s original plan for Scott Hall in WWE

Former WWE Star DDP recalled his conversation with Scott Hall. Scott revealed to DDP what…