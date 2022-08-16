Fans respond to Tony Khan’s Twitter reaction to Vince McMahon’s retirement

AEW founder Tony Khan showboats on Twitter as the longest-tenured CEO and rubs it in on Vince McMahon’s retirement from the business.

After former WWE honcho, Vincent Kennedy McMahon announced that he will be stepping down from his position as the CEO of the WWE, AEW owner Tony Khan capitalized on the moment to announce and introduce himself as the longest-tenured CEO of a wrestling company on Twitter. His response to the breaking news was met with laughs, cheers, and cringe by the wrestling fans.

Khan wrote, “I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling. Thank you very much to every single person who watches AEW on TV! See you for Friday Night.”

With Stephanie Mcmahon just starting as the new CEO of the company and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Takami Ohbari having started in October 2020, Tony Khan truly is the “longest-tenured” CEO in the game. Khan has been running AEW for three years and counting.

Let’s look at some of the most hilarious tweets from the fans in response to Tony’s Tweet.

Vince Mcmahon has officially retired from all roles in the company

On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon shockingly revealed via Twitter that it was time for him to depart from his role in the company that he turned into a global giant. The news sparked reactions from many fans, superstars, and everybody else in the wrestling business.

His departure stems from the series of allegations against him for hiding sexual affairs with multiple women and paying a few million in hush money.

Vince took over the company from his father in 1982 and ever since, the trajectory of pro wrestling changed. He was the brainchild behind entertaining millions of fans from around the world. After spending 4 decades in the company as the ruler, Vince finally decided to bite the bullet as he approaches 77.