Former WWE Star Feels Vince McMahon Has “Fully Submerged” Himself Into The Creative Process

Vince McMahon eventually taking back the creative control of WWE is not a new rumor. Such reports and claims have been going around ever since he returned to the Board in January. Last week, news came out that the 77-year-old has sold WWE to Endeavor Group. The wrestling promotion will soon merge with UFC to form a new publicly traded company. However, fans were unhappy to hear that Vince is going to be the Executive Chairman of the new venture.

After the deal, the former WWE owner spoke with CNBC and shed light on his future in the company. Vince McMahon admitted he will be involved in the creative, but only in major storylines.

1) Vince McMahon tells CNBC he will be involved in creative “on a higher level,” but not “in the weeds.” 2) Can we talk about Vince’s new look? pic.twitter.com/lc5pl2hxnM — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 3, 2023

Well, Vinnie Mac’s verbal proof wasn’t enough because many fans and pundits question his intentions. They doubt he will let Triple H do his work without interfering. In fact, Matt Hardy also feels Vince McMahon has more creative control of WWE now.

Matt Hardy stated Vince McMahon has fully submerged himself in the creative process of WWE

During the recent edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed WWE’s deal with Endeavor. Matt Hardy also talked about Vince’s new role and recollected what he said in one of the past episodes of his podcast.

The former WWE star recalled saying Vince McMahon will reintegrate himself into the creative process of WWE gradually. Matt had stated that he might just dip his toes into the water at first, but over time, he’ll submerge fully.

The AEW star then cited the rumors that Vince McMahon shepherded the creative direction of last week’s WWE RAW. Considering that, Matt Hardy feels the 77-year-old might have fully submerged his physical self into the process. He stated:

“It really sounds like, from what I heard in the innuendo and some of the rumors and speculation going around from Raw last Monday, that he [Vince McMahon] was in the weeds. That he [Vince McMahon] fully submerged his physical self in the creative process of being the boss of WWE.”

There were reports that the former CEO and Owner of WWE did make a lot of changes last week

Last week’s RAW was the first edition of the show after WrestleMania 39. It was also the same day when the deal between Mr. McMahon and Endeavor Group was made public.

According to reports, the 77-year-old was backstage during the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode. In fact, Vince McMahon has reportedly made a lot of last-minute changes to the show.

I’m sitting right behind production and they’ve legit received THREE run sheets in the last 45 minutes. 2 since the show has started 🥴🤯 https://t.co/qvYLbLzIU5 pic.twitter.com/ssyNM07vLG — That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) April 4, 2023

Nevertheless, as to last week’s SmackDown, reports claim that the show was mostly run by Triple H. Virtually, Vince suggested some changes but not that noteworthy. Well, let’s see how much creative interference will he make now that he is the Executive Chairman.

