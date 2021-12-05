Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt’s social media appears to have been hacked following his latest tweet regarding the sale of PlayStation 5.

It appears that Bray Wyatt’s Twitter has been hacked by a PlayStation 5 scammer. His latest tweet has worried fans that his account is being used by someone else after he asked his followers to direct message him if they wan ted a PS5 consoles for retail price.

Also read: WWE’s original plans for the upcoming return of Brock Lesnar revealed

The scammer notified Bray Wyatt’s followers that the consoles would be shipped anywhere in the United States and asked for $550 through Zelle or Apple Pay. Fans have since suspected that there may be something wrong and it is more than likely that the account has been hacked by scammers.

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt’s social media appears to have been hacked following latest tweet

The first tweet which has since been deleted read:

“Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!!”

This was followed by another which said:

“Fireflys I was able to receive an extra PS5 from a sponsor and I wanted to sell it to one of you guys for retail price! I can ship anywhere in the USA ( DMS OPENED).”

Fireflys I was able to receive an extra PS5 from a sponsor and I wanted to sell it to one of you guys for retail price ! I can ship anywhere in the USA ( DMS OPENED ) pic.twitter.com/zmPKpfTTqk — Windham (@Windham6) December 5, 2021



This isn’t the first time a wrestler’s account has been hacked b y Playstation scammers. Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson was also hacked a few months ago, He later informed his followers that the tweet had not been sent by him.

“I got hacked. Sorry. I’m not selling a PS5. Watch the TNS vlog on @The_BigLG YouTube channel. Listen to Tthe alkNShop podcast on all podcast platforms. Also, made a lot of money at an Indy show last night. The independent wrestling World is alive n well…. Let’s keep it that way.”

I got hacked.

Sorry.

I’m not selling a PS5.

Watch the TNS vlog on @The_BigLG YouTube channel.

Listen to TalkNShop podcast on all podcast platforms.

Also, made a lot of money at an Indy show last night.

The independent wrestling World is alive n well….

Let’s keep it that way — The Machine Gun AKA Chad 2 Badd (@MachineGunKA) November 6, 2021



Bray Wyatt was released from WWE back in July. This came as a shock to many because his Fiend chracter was seemingly popular among the fanbase. He was considered one of their most creative talent and the decision to part ways with him was baffling to say the least.

He is currently a free agent and is currenrly filming a new movie. There is no word on when and where he will wrestle next.

Click here for more Wrestling News