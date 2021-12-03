WWE’s original plans for the upcoming return of Brock Lesnar revealed. The Beast Incarnate was suspended on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar did not take his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021 kindly. Enraged with the Usos interferring and costing him the Universal title, the Beast Incarnate stormed through anyone that got in his way. This eventually led to his indefinite suspension by Adam Pearce, who also ended up getting thrashed with two F5’s.

His suspension was lifted last week and his appearance on tonight’s episode of SmackDown was announced. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion had different plans to bring Lesnar back into the fold.

“Lesnar returns on 12/3 in San Antonio and is also booked on 12/10 for Smackdown in Los Angeles. Originally he was still going to be suspended and would do the deal where he bought a ticket to attend the Los Angeles show, but on the 11/26 Smackdown the show was built around Braxton ending the show announcing that Lesnar’s suspension was lifted while Pearce acted shocked that Reigns and company also were.”

The indefinite suspension has been lifted and @BrockLesnar will be on #SmackDown next week?!?! pic.twitter.com/DFhe633SV3 — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021



It will be intersting to see what the creative direction with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to face Sami Zayn for the Universal Championship in the future. How will Lesnar’s return impact that match and will the WWE risk Lesnar going 2-0 since returning at SummerSlam or will the Beast Incarnate be the one to finally bring Reigns’ dominant run to an end?



