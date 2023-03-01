Former WWE Superstar Says The Miz Deserved to Be Kicked Out of the Locker Room by Chris Benoit

Former WWE superstar Chavo Guerrero thinks the punishment meted to the Miz during his early days in wrestling was deserved. The Miz’s run in the WWE in 2006 started off with a fly in the ointment because of late WWE legend Chris Benoit. The “Awesome” one was disliked for being a reality TV personality wanting to become a professional wrestler. Although things are different for the two-time WWE Champion today, he was once kicked out of the locker room for eating chicken over someone’s bag.

I’m not gonna lie. If I was The Miz I’d never let people forget how I was treated when I started either. My man was put through hell just for wanting to live his dream pic.twitter.com/UTmjheMQxl — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 26, 2023

The A-Lister opened up about the incident in the WWE 24 documentary. He also revealed that he was not allowed to use the locker room for six months, and that he used the same restroom as the fans and the janitor’s closet to change into his ring gear.

After being shunned for six months, he was finally let in by The Undertaker. While fans think it was unfair on The Miz, Chavo Guerrero thinks his friend Chris Benoit did the right thing.

Chavo Guerrero says The Miz deserved to be kicked out

While The Miz’s resurfaced video talking about the incident made rounds on the internet, Chavo Guerrero took to Twitter to share his opinion. According to the former Cruiserweight Champion, the “punishment was definitely warranted”. A

fan was appalled by the duration of The Miz’s punishment and expressed that it was unfair that the punishment was dragged on for six months. Chavo then responded to the fan stating that it was up to the wrestling “veteran”, The Undertaker, to decide.

“You’re listening to his version. The punishment was definitely warranted.”

Chris Benoit was very close with Chavo and Eddie. Even after his death, notwithstanding the heinous crimes he committed, Chavo has spoken highly of him as a friend and a co-wrestler.

The Miz once wanted to drop his IC Championship to the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania

Speaking on his TikTok, the former Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, expressed his wish to have a dream match with the Ultimate Warrior and drop the title to him. The Miz is the second-longest-reigning IC Champion. The Championship was also held by some of the greatest mainstay names in WWE, including The Ultimate Warrior.

The Miz reveals he wanted to drop the #ICTitle to the Ultimate Warrior at #WWE #WrestleMania: pic.twitter.com/pIynN6hPEd — The Wrestle Debate (@wrestle_debate) February 28, 2023

The Miz visualizing the dream match, said-

“I would have to go through a gauntlet match… In the end, when I defeated the last person, Ultimate Warrior’s music would hit. He would run down, he would hit me with three clotheslines, do a splash and hit 1,2,3, and beat me for the Intercontinental Championship.”

