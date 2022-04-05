Wrestling

“He f***ing stirred the pot and went right to ‘Taker” – When Former WWE star snitched about Dave Batista to The Undertaker

The Undertaker Dave Batista
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"I know exactly where I still need to work" - Charles Leclerc aiming to be stronger-than-ever after flying start to 2022 season
Next Article
"Try and Fall Asleep Next to Shaq" - NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is the star of a hilarious TV show ideated by Joe Rogan
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker Dave Batista
“He f***ing stirred the pot and went right to ‘Taker” – When Former WWE star snitched about Dave Batista to The Undertaker

Rene Dupree talked about the time a former WWE star and revealed a story involving…