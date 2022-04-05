“He f***ing stirred the pot and went right to ‘Taker” – When Former WWE star snitched about Dave Batista to The Undertaker

Rene Dupree talked about the time a former WWE star and revealed a story involving The Undertaker and Dave Batista.

During the mid-2000s, Batista appeared in a media interview and made some out-of-character statements about SmackDown. He called SmackDown a ‘B’ show as compared to RAW. The Undertaker was a member of the SmackDown roster at the time. Dudley informed him about Batista badmouthing WWE SmackDown in a media interview. Rene Dupree also said that Former WWE star Spike Dudley used to complain to The Undertaker related to their co-workers.

The Undertaker confronted Batista on his comments on SmackDown

Talking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree recalled the incident and talked about how The Deadman had a chat with Batista before a WWE event about the derogatory comments:

“I remember Batista… because he went to SmackDown, right? Batista did a f***ing interview with a major, major, major magazine saying SmackDown is the ‘B’ show. That’s where Spike f***ing stirred the pot and went right to ‘Taker. I remember that, and then I remember ‘Taker and Batista sitting up in the stands talking it out,” said Dupree.

The fierce rivalry of Batista and Undertaker in 2007

Both The Animal and The Deadman were involved in an intense rivalry for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007. The feud was so extreme that it is still considered one of the best of both veteran’s WWE careers.

Dupree talked about the relationship Spike Dudley had with The Phenom

Rene Dupree was on the main roster of WWE from 2003 and 2007. Even Spike Dudley was on the RAW and SmackDown between 2001 and 2005.

Talking about The Undertaker’s relationships with other stars, Dupree stated that Dudley was Undertaker’s ‘A** KISSER’. He further stated that Dudley often used to give the WWE Hall of Famer information regarding their co-workers. Dupree said that:

“He had his a**-kissers,” Dupree continued. “Guys would stooge off like Spike Dudley. Spike Dudley was a little s*** disturber. He’d always go like, ‘Hey, ‘Taker, this guy said this or this guy said that.”

After 30 years of dominating the ring, The Deadman retired in June 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon kicked off the WrestleMania 38 weekend by inducting The Deadman into the Hall of Fame.

McMahon said:

“There is no one more deserving than the man we are about to induct tonight. This man is the most revered Superstar in WWE history.”

With a 5 minute long ovation from the WWE stars and crowd in attendance, Taker ended his spine-tingling speech by saying ‘Never Say Never.’

What a moment! The WWE Universe showers the legendary @undertaker with praise as #ThePhenom takes his rightful place in the #WWEHOF. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/o62a4PkYDP — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022

