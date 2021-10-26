“He thought maybe (he) had some extra weight” – Chris Jericho says Vince McMahon wanted former Universal Champion to lose weight

Chris Jericho says Vince McMahon wanted former Universal Champion to lose weight. The AEW star made the revelation in a recent interview.

AEW Star and former WWE Star Chris Jericho has revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of Kevin Owens’ physique. In an Interview with talkSPORT, Jericho speculated that Vince wasn’t happy with the former Universal Champion and took his frustrations out on him after their Wrestlemania match.

Jericho and Owens paired up for most of 2016. Owens went on to become the second ever Universal Champion while Jericho won the United States Championship from Roman Reigns near the end of the year. Their friendship would explode nearing Wrestlemania 33 and the two would eventually face each other for the United States Championship.

After their match, Owens approaced Vince McMahon to ask his thoughts. The WWE Chairman bluntly told him that it was the worst match in Wrestlemania history. However, Jericho says that Vince gave him a thumbs up which led him to think that the criticism was specifically meant for Owens.

“He told Kevin it was the ‘worst match in WrestleMania history’ [laughs]. I never heard anything about that. When I came through, Vince went [thumbs up], so I think he was on Kevin’s case at the time.”

“I think he was going through a phase where he thought maybe Kevin had some extra weight that he wanted him to lose or wasn’t happy with his work as a heel.”

Jericho went on to add that Owens was a bigger guy but his size was not a hindrance to his capabilities and performance inside the squared circle.

“Kevin is a very unique performer in that he’s amazing and he’s a bigger guy. Who cares? Mick Foley was a bigger guy, Vader was a bigger guy, Bam Bam Bigelow was a bigger guy. Didn’t affect their work. They were still great performers, and Kevin is one of those guys.”

