Wrestling

Xavier Woods wins King of the Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021

Xavier Woods wins King of the Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021
Archie Blade

Previous Article
Zelina Vega wins first ever Queen’s Crown tournament at WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Next Article
"When I used to go on the road I liked to stay in my room and play video games": Joel Embiid enjoys Sixers' 1st team dinner which without the suspended Ben Simmons
WWE Latest News
Xavier Woods wins King of the Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021
Xavier Woods wins King of the Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021

Xavier Woods wins King of the Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021. He went on…