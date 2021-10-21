Xavier Woods wins King of the Ring Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021. He went on to beat Finn Balor in the Final to be crowned the winner.

Xavier Woods has finally achieved his dream of winning the King of the Ring tournament. The New King beat Finn Balor in the final at Crown Jewel to earn his crown and robe. He posed with a spectre after the match while sitting on his throne.

The King of the Ring tournament returned to the WWE for the first time since 2019. There were eight participants in thr tournament with four each from SmackDown and RAW. Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Finn Balor, Xavier Woods, Ricochet, Kofi Kingston and Jinder Mahal were the contestants.

Woods and Balor fought a competitive match with the crown on the line. In the end, it was Woods who overcame the former Universal Champion with a Splash to be crowned the newest King of the Ring.



Woods beat Ricochet and then Jinder Mahal on his way to the final while Balor won against Cesaro and Sami Zayn to book his spot in the final.

