“He’s been on such an incredible run” – WWE Champion Big E names his dream opponent for Wrestlemania 38

WWE Champion Big E names his dream opponent for Wrestlemania 38. The reigning champion was very clear with his choice for the biggest show of the year.

Wrestlemania is WWE’s mega event. The show of shows takes place every year around late March to early April and features the biggest storylines and wrestlers. It is an honor for many to be featured on the card. Several wrestlers fantasy book themselves with their dream opponents months before the event even takes place. Big E is no different.

During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin’ podcast, the WWE Champion was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania 38 next year at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. Big E named WWE Hall of Famer Edge as his dream oppoenent and explained why.

WWE Champion Big E names Edge as his dream opponent for Wrestlemania 38

“Edge. I know he’s a babyface too, but he’s been on such an incredible run, and the stuff he did with Rollins, that whole trilogy is so good. Their match at Crown Jewel was incredible as well. Instant classic.”

Big E was also asked about his interest in facing his childhood hero and another WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. He said that he knew that any match between the two was not going to be a five star classic but he still wanted to face because it would be a dream match regardless.

Big E is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series this Sunday in a Champion vs Champion match. The two have teased this match since Big E became WWE Champion and fans will finally get to see the powerhouses go at it this Sunday.

