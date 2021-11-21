“He was a stiff son of a gun” – Kurt Angle discusses wrestling style of WWE Hall of Famer

Kurt Angle discusses wrestling style of WWE Hall of Famer. The Wrestling Legend discussed the former WWE Superstar on his podcast.

Kurt Angle is considered one of the greatest to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. He is a Hall of Famer in both TNA and WWE for his immense contribution to both companies. Having called time on his in-ring career, he now has a podcast called The Kurt Angle Show.

The most recent episode of his podcast focussed on the Survivor Series 2001 event. The Olympic Gold Medalist had a special mention for Rob Van Dam. Angle recalled the momentum with which RVD grew in the company and praised his in-ring style, calling him stiff just as himself.

Kurt Angle discusses wrestling style of WWE Hall of Famer

“He was great. You know, he was a stiff son of a gun. So am I! Stiff as hell! But Rob was great. His skill set, what he was able to do. He was a high-flyer, and at that size, that’s really impressive.”

“RVD was getting so much momentum, it didn’t matter if he was a heel or a face, he was with The Alliance, but fans clung to Rob; they loved him. There was no stopping him; they had to put him in the main event with us because he was getting so hot.”

Rob Van Dam achieved a lot of success in WWE. He won the World Tag Team Championship twice and the WWE Tag Team Championship once. He also won the European Championship once Hardcore Championship four times and the Intercontinental Championship six times.

However, his crowning achievement in the WWE was holding the WWE and ECW Championship at the same time! He is the only person to have ever done so.

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

