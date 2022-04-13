“Hopefully, at some point, he comes home” – The Undertaker hopes former WWE Champion returns back someday

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praised aa former WWE Champion and hoped for him to return to WWE somewhere down the line.

During Wrestlemania Axxess, WWE legend The Undertaker talked about Former WWE Star Bray Wyatt and called him a ‘phenomenal talent.’ The release of Bray Wyatt in mid-2021 came in as a shock to fans and the wrestling world.

Wyatt was one of the most innovative stars in the WWE company. The 34-year-old has not signed with any wrestling promotion since his release by WWE.

The Phenom believes at some point, Wyatt comes home to WWE

The Deadman can also be counted among those who want to see Bray Wyatt in WWE again. It seems like Wyatt has earned Undertaker’s respect during their stint together in the WWE.

During the Wrestlemania 38 weekend, Speaking at WrestleMania Axxess, The Phenom opened up about Wyatt and hoped that at some point he comes back home to WWE. The Undertaker said:

“Bray Wyatt, I… I really… I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. So hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”

The Undertaker was engaged in a brief feud with Bray Wyatt in 2015

After Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker’s legendary Wrestlemania streak in 2014, the phenom disappeared from WWE TV. So, as WrestleMania 31 came closer, Bray Wyatt set his eyes on The Deadman.

On the road to Wrestlemania 31, Bray Wyatt delivered a string of cryptic promos challenging The Undertaker for a match at the Showcase of Immortals. The Phenom eventually accepted the challenge.

Both faced each other at WrestleMania 31 in their only singles match ever. Bray Wyatt mourned a loss at the hands of the WWE veteran at the megaevent.

When The Brothers of Destruction came face to face with the Wyatt Family.

Later in 2015, the Wyatt family challenged the Brothers of destruction for a match at that year’s Survivor Series. The Brothers of Destruction entered the squared circle against the Wyatt Family at Survivor Series. Bray Wyatt’s fate against The Undertaker did not change this time either, and he suffered one more defeat.

Bray Wyatt was one of the top stars in WWE and has also tasted top title gold on several occasions during his WWE stint. Wyatt is a one-time WWE Champion and a two-time Universal Champion.

Although there were rumors of Bray Wyatt returning at Wrestlemania 38, they were just rumors, nothing more. Now that the Phenom wants to see Bray Wyatt back in WWE, it will be interesting to see how things pan out between WWE and Bray Wyatt in the future.

