Hulk Hogan Vince Mcmahon Wrestlemania 19: All Hulk Hogan could do was just follow the orders of Vince McMahon

Hollywood Hulk Hogan faced Vince Mcmahon at Wrestlemania 19 in a street fight. All Hulkster could do was simply listen and obey the orders of the WWE owner.

Hulk Hogan was the face of the WWE company for several years and had a solid fan base all over the globe. Hulk Hogan faced Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 19 in a street fight match where he pinned WWE Owner after delivering three leg drops. But, even the Hulkster had to face a situation where he just had to listen to Vince McMahon and follow orders.

The Hulkster is one of the most influential stars to step into the pro wrestling ring. Hulk Hogan is one of the prime reasons WWE is well known across the globe. Hogan left WWF in 1993 to sign for rival promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

The Rivalry of Hulk Hogan and Vince Mcmahon at Wrestlemania 19

When Hogan returned to WWE from WCW, he had to go through a big rivalry with Vince McMahon. Vince was the reason Hogan lost his match at WWE No Way Out in 2003. The Hulkster was going against the Rock when a distraction from Vince McMahon changed the course of the match. Vince’s interference resulted in Hogan getting pinned by the Rock.

After this event, Hogan and Mr. McMahon were involved in a feud that seemed more personal. Vince claimed he hated the Hulkster for quitting WWE and joining WCW in the past. The WWE Owner then challenged the Hulkster for a street fight match at WrestleMania 19.

That moment when the Hulkster had to quietly obey Vince McMahon

Hulk Hogan had faced several wrestlers and had victory over them. The Hulkster had defeated legends like André the Giant with a single leg drop. But surprisingly, when he faced Vince at Wrestlemania 19, he had to deliver three leg drops to get the victory over WWE Owner.

Given the fact that Vince McMahon is the WWE chairman, and plays a big role in booking the matches backstage in WWE. Therefore, it is more than possible it was Vince’s doing. He must have told Hogan to deliver three running leg drops on him.

If that’s the case, Hogan was left with no other choice. He had to just listen to his boss. Nevertheless, it worked and the match was well cheered by the crowd in attendance.

Mr. McMahon got his worse but yet famous Wrestlemania Moment at Wrestlemania 38

Initially, it was Vince’s protege Austin Fury who faced SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee at Wrestlemania 38. But when the protege could not finish the task, Mr. McMahon decided to step into the ring.

Although he defeated McAfee thanks to Austin Fury, their celebration was cut short by the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold. He delivered WWE Owner with the worse Stunner of all time. It was a botched sell but still got a cheer from the crowd.

That was the funniest goddamn thing I’ve ever seen. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Q8kspADaM7 — Fidel Sasstro (@Sempervive) April 4, 2022

For more wrestling news, Click Here.