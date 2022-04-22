“How many main events does Roman Reigns have at WrestleMania?” – Former WWE star asks why no one wants to talk about Roman Reigns’ Wrestlemania record

Released WWE Star AJ Francis spoke about Romans Reigns’ Wrestlemania record and wondered why no one was talking about that.

AJ Francis was known as Top Dolla during his stint in WWE. Former Francis hailed Roman Reigns‘ Wrestlemania record and stated that Roman does not receive enough recognition.

At this year’s Wrestlemania, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. The Tribal Chief is now WWE’s Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

AJ Francis believes people don’t appreciate Roman Reigns’ Wrestlemania record

Counting his Wrestlemania 38 match, The Tribal Chief has now headlined Wrestlemania six times. The only superstar who betters this feat is Hulk Hogan, who has headlined the show of shows eight times.

Talking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, AJ Francis talked about Roman’s record. He had huge praise for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stated that The Tribal Chief does not get the appreciation he deserves for it.

Francis said:

“Roman currently has the greatest WrestleMania track record of big high-profile main events ever. Nobody wants to talk about that, but how many main events does Roman Reigns have at WrestleMania? I mean, let’s talk about it. That’s rarefied air.”

Currently, Reigns is the most decorated superstar on the WWE roster. Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania against various WWE legends in the past. Be it Triple H, The Undertaker, Edge, or Brock Lesnar, he has faced everyone at the grandest stage of all at least once. In fact, he has faced Brock Lesnar three times at Wrestlemania.

Francis also spoke on WWE’s plans and when top stars like Roman Reigns find out about those plans

AJ Francis was a member of the Hit Row faction and had briefly performed on SmackDown in 2021. Based on his main-roster experience, the ex-WWE star disclosed something about WWE’s plans. He said that even huge stars like Roman Reigns are sometimes unaware of WWE’s plans. They don’t know anything until the day of television tapings.

“If you’re not a top person that they have to account for, like we would have been, should have been, could have been… they don’t have plans for you. You come to television not knowing what you’re gonna do. Sometimes even guys like The Usos or Roman get to TV and they don’t know what they’re gonna do until they get there.” Francis stated.

After his victory over Brock at Wrestlemania 38, the Tribal Chief is currently out of challengers. Shinsuke Nakamura tried to stand up to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, only to get superkicked by Usos.

Roman is also rumored to face his cousin The Rock at next year’s Wrestlemania. Looking at the current scenario, Roman Reigns might be outnumbering Hulkster’s record in the next few years.

