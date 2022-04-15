“The Rock could come back anytime, and Roman is the guy.” WWE Legend Diamond Dallas Page talks about Roman Reigns vs The Rock at Wrestlemania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page discussed Roman Reigns and believes WWE might be preparing him to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on The Bro Show this week, Former WCW Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) gave his opinion on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He also expressed his thoughts on who could The Tribal Chief face at Wrestlemania 39.

Diamond Dallas Page spoke about Roman Reigns facing The Rock at next year’s WrestleMania

Chatting on The Bro Show, DDP explained that he thinks that Roman Reigns vs The Rock will happen at the Wrestlemania 39. WWE veteran also believes that WWE was grooming Drew McIntyre as the next big contender for Roman. Both Superstars have been consistently facing each other at the live events. He further expressed his desire to see Roman Reigns facing The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 in a never-before dream match. He said:

“I think so. The Rock could come back anytime, and Roman is the guy. They’re grooming Drew. I know this by talking to Cody, whenever they’re on the road, and there are no cameras. It’s Drew and Roman every night. So people get to see the two biggest stars there. I hope it goes all the way to WrestleMania. That would be the dream push to get there. And I hope he keeps going.”

Is WWE hinting towards Roman Reigns vs The Rock at Wrestlemania 39?

Both Rock and Roman have expressed their desire to face each other many times. But this time, the rumors are spreading more than ever. It is because of a few things which intentionally or not, were teased by WWE.

In the latest episode of NBC’s hit sitcom (Young Rock), a matchup between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief was teased. The episode shows the Rack is watching wrestling with his family. Suddenly he is ambushed by a young Roman Reigns, who jumps on his back. Roman asks his older cousin (The Rock) to wrestle. The Rock responds:

“No, the world’s not ready. A match that big can only happen at Wrestlemania.”

On Young Rock, The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/tbaIPd7lyC — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 13, 2022

It has got wrestling fans assuming if it would happen at WrestleMania 39.

WWE also teased the dream match in its Series WWE Evil.

This Peacock series probes the tales of the most prominent villains in WWE and breakdowns how they became so successful. In the conclusive episode of the series, Peter Rosenberg claims that there isn’t a Samoan superstar alive bigger than The Rock. The edit then cuts to a clip of the ‘Tonight Show’ where Roman asked if he will fight his relative.

Roman Replies:

“I would, yes, but I don’t know if he wants it.”

They teased Roman Reigns vs. The Rock on #WWEEvil pic.twitter.com/BxMkX7co8N — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 13, 2022

Whether Roman Reigns will face The Rock at Wrestlemania 39 or not, is yet unknown. But whenever it happens, it will surely be the biggest match of Roman’s WWE Career.

